Taskmaster star Greg Davies reveals “ridiculous” prop from pilot

Taskmaster duo Greg Davies and Alex Horne have revealed a “ridiculous” prop that by no means made it previous the unaired pilot episode of their anarchic panel present.

The sequence returns to tv subsequent week on Channel 4, its new dwelling after transferring from UKTV channel Dave, as a contemporary batch of acquainted faces tackle unusual challenges to please the eponymous boss.

Chatting with Radio Instances, Davies and Horne mirrored on the seldom seen Taskmaster pilot and the way it differed from the present that followers know and love.

“We did a pilot – a non-broadcast pilot – and the temporary was that I used to be simply going to be an overlord who was horrible to everyone,” Davies mentioned. “How that’s distilled down is I’m now much less horrible to everyone, however constantly terrible to Alex.”

Upon additional reflection, it emerged that the position of Taskmaster as soon as got here with an outlandish prop that in the end by no means made it into the completed iteration of the programme.

“And within the pilot you had a cane, which kind of appeared ridiculous instantly,” Horne recalled.

Davies mentioned: “With a gold ‘T’ on it, yeah. As quickly as I sat down, I felt completely ridiculous. In order that didn’t make it previous the pilot.”

Whereas the antics of the contestants all the time make for entertaining viewing, many followers tune in for the hysterical dynamic between Horne and Davies, which apparently developed fairly naturally.

“Our relationship positively felt straightforward immediately,” Horne added. “Individuals all the time ask me how Greg got here up with the ‘Little Alex Horne’ nickname, and if it was a part of a grand plan. However there was no reminiscence of that. He simply began saying it.”

The celebs competing for the Taskmaster’s approval this yr are This Nation’s Daisy Could Cooper, Benidorm’s Johnny Vegas, IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, Two Weeks to Stay’s Mawaan Rizwan and comic Richard Herring.

Learn the total interview on this week's Radio Instances. Taskmaster premieres on Channel 4 on Thursday fifteenth October.