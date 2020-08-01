Taskmaster stars Greg Davies and Alex Horne say BAFTA TV Award 2020 win is “excellent way to start a new period” on Channel 4

Taskmaster stars Greg Davies and Alex Horne have revealed that their relationship with Dave is “all very amicable and good” regardless of shifting the present to Channel 4 and that the sequence’ BAFTA win is a nice way “to finish on a excessive with [the channel]”.

Talking backstage after Taskmaster picked up the Comedy Leisure Programme BAFTA, creator Alex Horne stated that the win is the right way to mark the present’s transfer from Dave to Channel 4.

“I’ve been in contact with the blokes at Dave and it’s all very amicable and good and it does really feel a pretty factor to mark,” he stated. “They’ve been so supportive and they’ve grown this factor, so yeah it’s a very joyful relationship. They have been the one ones who took the chance on [Taskmaster] so that they deserve a BAFTA.”

Horne’s co-presenter Davies added: “The right way to start a new period I believe is to finish on a excessive with them, and they have been great serving to us develop the present so it’s nice.”

Horne lately introduced that after 9 seasons, Taskmaster can be shifting to Channel 4, with sequence 10 airing on the linear broadcaster in October 2020.

The sequence, which started on Dave in 2015, sees a group of celebrities take on a sequence of weird and generally pointless duties, after which Davies acts as a choose with Horne being an umpire throughout the challenges.

When requested whether or not the present can be altering in any way by shifting channels, Davies stated that the Channel 4 sequence received’t be a lot completely different aside from minor modifications made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There received’t be many modifications and I imagine Alex promised that after we made the choice that we might go to one other channel it, , it’s the identical present,” he stated.

“Clearly, COVID has had a little bit of an impression on the way we filmed this most up-to-date sequence however the present stays the present.”

Horne added: “I’d love to really give Channel 4 credit score, they haven’t requested us to do something. They stated that’s the present we would like, simply go off and make it so we’ve had a pretty time and we’ve simply wrapped sequence 10 and it’s out in October so it’s a pretty form of launch pad.”

The upcoming sequence will function This Nation co-creator Daisy Might Cooper, author and actor Johnny Vegas (Benidorm), BAFTA-winning actress Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd), humorist Mawaan Rizwan (Reside on the Apollo), and podcaster Richard Herring as season 10’s celeb contestants.

The BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

