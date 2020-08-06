‘Taskmaster’ Tossed From CW Schedule After Only One Episode

One activity that “Taskmaster” couldn’t fairly, erm, grasp is making it past a single episode on the CW.

The U.Okay. panel recreation present has been dumped from the community’s Sunday schedule after it premiered to horrible numbers final weekend. Sources with information of the scenario say the community is in discussions with the present’s producers and is evaluating its choices, one in every of which could possibly be to maneuver the sequence to its CW Seed streaming service.

Hosted by comic Greg Davies and creator Alex Horne (who act because the titular taskmaster and the taskmaster’s assistant respectively), the present debuted to a 0.1 score amongst adults 18-49 and solely 212,000 viewers. Whereas a 0.1 isn’t essentially a disastrous quantity compared with CW’s different summer season fare (its lead-in, Canadian acquisition “Fridge Wars,” scored the identical score), that complete viewership determine is likely one of the lowest CW has managed in what’s a chilly summer season for broadcast TV rankings total.

For comparability, fellow British acquisitions “Bulletproof” and “Killer Camp” are additionally averaging a 0.1 score to date of their CW runs, however the former is drawing 350,000 viewers on common and the latter 452,000. Not fairly killer, however twice the viewers that “Taskmaster” mustered.

Information of “Taskmaster” being dumped by CW comes lower than per week after it gained the BAFTA for greatest comedy leisure programme. The present has been an plain success throughout the pond, working for 9 seasons on Dave, earlier than it was snapped up by Channel four final 12 months.

Instead, CW will air reruns of the fifteenth and closing season of “Supernatural,” forward of the debut of its final episodes within the fall.

As for “Fridge Wars,” the cooking competitors present, which sees skilled cooks trying to make restaurant high quality dishes from elements present in a household’s fridge, is staying within the CW kitchen for the foreseeable future. The community has introduced it can proceed to air within the Sunday eight p.m. time slot for the subsequent few weeks.