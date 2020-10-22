Taskmaster viewers agree the portrait challenge was like Art Attack

As Taskmaster screened for simply the second time on Channel 4, viewers couldn’t get away from the challenge to recreate the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, out of balloons in a body laid out on a grass yard.

Isn’t it a bit like Nineteen Nineties CITV kids’s TV present, Art Attack, questioned comic Mawaan Rizwan.

Art Attack, hosted by Neil Buchanan, often concerned the presenter creating a giant artwork piece on the floor, which was seen from above at the finish of the present.

“No, it’s not,” mentioned Davies in voiceover.

Sure it was, in accordance with Taskmaster followers on Twitter.

One viewer posted: “When you consider it, this can be a bit like Art Attack.”

#Taskmaster Big Art Attack klaxon — 99th Lifeless Balloon ???? (@99thRedBalloon) October 22, 2020

Not that it mattered. The present supplied a gradual stream of mirth and mishaps. Comic and actor Johnny Vegas scored prime factors for the balloon job, with the RadioTimes.com reviewer saying his portrait of the Taskmaster belonged on Sky Arts. That’s probably stretching its inventive deserves, but it surely was undoubtedly the least poppable of all the efforts.

Vegas was much less profitable in the train balls and dinghy challenge, particularly when he commented: “That is dehumanising!”

It took him 22 minutes to finish the job and end final, with This Nation star Daisy Might Cooper the quickest.

It didn’t lose Vegas any followers. Simply the reverse the truth is.

Watching Johnny Vegas chasing train balls round a warehouse in a rubber dinghy has made my week #Taskmaster — Thumberlina. (@Belchaboy) October 22, 2020

It was all in the hip wiggle , undoubtedly the most GIF-able second of this week’s episode.

“Properly, Johnny Vegas thrusting on a inflatable dinghy is a picture that’s going to stay #Taskmaster”, tweeted one fan.

I’d like to know what goes by means of Johnny Vegas’s thoughts ???? #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/tgxNp47nXo — CH (@OfficialCWH) October 22, 2020

Earlier, throughout the treasure hunt job, the Taskmaster got here out with what might effectively turn out to be the finniest line of the sequence, which moved from UKTV channel Dave to Channel 4 for the new sequence.

@Herring1967‘s manner is “like somebody on a discount hunt who has been dragged alongside by a spouse that hates him” #Taskmaster pic.twitter.com/R6hM8CPlFu — Taskmaster (@taskmaster) October 22, 2020

Taskmaster unites a bunch of comedians who compete to achieve the ludicrous challenges set by co-host Alex Horne – and it attracts greater than its fair proportion of comical viewers.

Watching #taskmaster and the Celtic sport at the similar time is complicated. I’m watching some folks fail miserably at a job they’ve been given, and I’m additionally watching Taskmaster — mlah (@sartomutiny) October 22, 2020