Taskmaster winners | A full list of celebrities who have won

After 9 sequence on Dave, the strange present that’s Taskmaster is again.

This time, the panel gameshow, hosted by Greg Davies and his facet kick, present creator Alex Horne – shall be shifting to Channel 4 with a model new Taskmaster line-up.

For the reason that present’s begin in 2015, we have been stored actually entertained and seen an enormous line-up of celebs tackle the hilarious challenges.

From singing songs to strangers, and participating in weird challenges with chickpeas, these comedians have been by way of all of it.

So, which celebs have been on the present? And extra importantly, which of them have won?

RadioTimes.com put collectively a list of all of the winners from sequence 9 final 12 months, proper right down to sequence one.

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable to know.

Collection 9 – Ed Gamble

Avalon

Final 12 months noticed David Baddiel, Ed Gamble, Jo Model, Katy Wix, and Rose Matafeo tackle the Taskmaster problem. Kerry Godliman and Katherine Ryan took the spot of Katy Wix for components of this season, when she couldn’t come into the studio for well being causes. Ultimately, Gamble was topped the winner.

He’s now the host of the Taskmaster podcast, which comes out each Thursday simply after the present has aired.

Collection 8 – Lou Standers

Getty Photos

Slapstick comedian Lou was the last word star of sequence eight, beating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling, Joe Thomas, Paul Sinha and Sian Gibson.

Series 7 – Kerry Godliman



Getty Photos

James Acaster, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman, Phil Wang and Rhod Gilbert all took on the Taskmaster challenges for sequence seven. Sadly for the others, it was Godliman who rose to the highest and was topped the winner of the seventh sequence. The actress and comic is greatest identified for showing in a number of Ricky Gervais reveals together with After Life and Derek.

Collection 6 – Liza Tarbuck

Getty Photos

It was a tricky competitors for Liza again on the sixth sequence, as she competed towards Alice Levine, Asim Chaudhry, Russell Howard and Tim Vine. However, the actress and presenter Tarbuck handle to impress the Taskmaster and win the present.

Collection 5 – Mark Watson

Getty Photos

Alongside Aisling Bea, Bob Mortimer, Nish Kumar and Sally Phillips, Mark Watson took half within the fifth sequence of the present, which he went on to win.

Collection 4 – Noel Fielding

Again in 2017, Nice British Bake Off host and Mighty Boosh star Noel Fielding won Taskmaster.

The opposite celebs within the line-up included: Hugh Dennis, Joe Lycett, Lolly Adefope, and Mel Giedroyc.

Collection 3 – Rob Beckett

Getty Photos

Beckett surpassed Al Murray, Dave Gorman, Paul Chowdhry, and Sara Pascoe, and was topped the winner of the third sequence.

Collection 2 – Katherine Ryan

Getty Photos

This sequence noticed Doc Brown, Joe Wilkinson, Jon Richardson, Katherine Ryan and Richard Osman face off in a sequence of challenges. Ultimately, just one might win and Ryan, who many will recognise for her comedy work and new Netflix present The Duchess, won season two.

Collection 1 – Josh Widdecombe

Presenter and comic Widdecombe beat the likes of Frank Skinner, Roisin Conaty, Romesh Ranganathan and Tim Key within the first ever sequence.

He later won the Champion of Champion’s particular in 2017, as he went head-to-head with the winners of the primary 5 seasons.

Collection 10 of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday fifteenth October. Should you’re searching for one thing to observe, try our TV Information.