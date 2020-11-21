Taskovski Films Acquires IDFA Player ‘Ultimina’

London-based Taskovski Films has acquired worldwide rights exterior Italy to Jacopo Quadri’s “Ultimina,” which world premieres on Nov. 21 at Amsterdam’s IDFA documentary pageant.

“Ultimina” is co-produced by Quadri’s Rome-based outfit Ubulibri with Rai Cinema and the deal takes in streaming rights on the Taskovski Films Vimeo VOD platform.

The documentary follows a 86-year-old lady residing alone on a Tuscany farm, who appears to be like again on a troublesome life during which males have at all times been the boss.

“The movie is offered in a singular auteurist language and it touches on an essential subject for us, which is girls’s rights, talking not solely in regards to the older days and generations in Italy, however the entire of European girls rights over the past 70 years,” Taskovski Films CEO, Irena Taskovski, instructed Selection.

She added: “We have been captivated by the character of Ultimina, a cheerful and joyous 80-year-old woman stuffed with enthusiasm and vitality, the ‘final of her six siblings’ residing in Tuscany on her personal, remoted from all, and all with a fulfilled life. ‘Ultimina’ is an inspiring lady for right now’s generations and within the present instances with the pandemic.”

The second function by Jacopo Quadri performs at IDFA’s Mid-Size documentary competitors, “an immense alternative to have the world premiere right here, with full cinemas and screenings, reaching a devoted viewers and one of the essential documentary markets in Europe. It’s an excellent begin for the movie, the place we will say we’ve acquired quite a few requests from festivals and general curiosity,” Taskovski mentioned.

The documentary’s market prospects take within the pageant circuit and VOD platforms, plus gross sales to European broadcasters.

“Ultimina” marks the latest pick-up by gross sales and manufacturing home Taskovski Films, an organization acknowledged for representing award-winning non-fiction options and for the distribution of high quality documentaries.

Taskovski handles rights to 5 extra titles at this 12 months’s IDFA version, two of them – “Radiograph of a Household” and “Conflict and Peace” – competing within the Function-Size Documentary part.

One other IDFA world premiere, “Radiograph of a Household,” by Iranian helmer Firouzeh Khosrovani (“Fest of Responsibility”), is a Iran-Norway-Swiss co-production during which ZDF, Arte and RTS determine amongst TV channels already concerned.

“Radiograph” portrays the story of Iran’s battle between secularism and the Islamic ideology, rooted within the director’s household and their relationships.

Directed by Martina Parenti and Massimo D’Anolfi, “Conflict and Peace” is a Rai Cinema co-production with Swiss TV, centered on the connection between cinema and conflict, which world premiered at Venice Movie Competition 2020 version’s Orizzonti part.

Marie Dumora’s “Far From You I Grew,” which world premiered at L’Acid Cannes 2020, performs within the Luminous Choice.

Additional titles at IDFA soak up Better of Fests sidebar’s “Issues We Dare Not Do,” by Mexico’s Bruno Santamaría, and Andrei Gryazev’s Russian manufacturing “The Basis Pit.”

Though it has been a really difficult 12 months due to the pandemic, Taskovski Films has had a really sturdy 2020, being current with 4 titles in Berlinale, two in Cannes, one in Venice, two in Scorching Docs, six in Jihlava, and now with six in IDFA.

“At all times, and particularly this 12 months, we attempt to take a look at the constructive facet of what it brings. By way of festivals and gross sales, new alternatives are evolving. Since sadly productions and shoots had a niche this 12 months and consumers are in want of movies, these completed tasks can profit from this demand,” Taskovski mentioned.