TaskRabbit, citing coronavirus spread, will now waive task cancellation fees if you’re sick

TaskRabbit, the freelance laborious work platform that matches employees with people who need stuff achieved, launched on Tuesday night time time that it’s canning fees for duties cancelled due to illness.

Notably citing coronavirus and the sickness it causes, COVID-19, an e mail despatched out to contributors of the web site outlined the commerce to the protection. Previously, duties cancelled through consumers decrease than 24 hours prematurely attracted a one-hour cancellation cost.

TaskRabbit moreover acknowledged it has steered Taskers — the web site contributors showing work for consumers — to reschedule duties if they’re “experiencing indicators consistent with COVID-19”. Study additional…

