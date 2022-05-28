Tata Martino accepted having met with Chicharito: “I do not commit to calling him”

Gerardo Martino hopes to be able to meet again with Javier Hernández (Photos: Reuters-Instagram/@ch14_)

Javier Hernandez is one of the most present names in the orbit of Gerardo Martino. Although the strategist of the Mexican National Team has refused to summon him on different occasions, the fans and public opinion have questioned him about the decision. At the press conference prior to the friendly match against Nigeria, the Tata agreed to have met with the LA Galaxy strikerbut denied that the talk was aimed at reconsider on your campus.

“It is true what Javier said that we have had a communication, surely there is another to have (…) I never said that a meeting implied a future commitment. I get together with him, I listen to him, I talk to him and ultimately what we do is get together without any kind of problem. If my meeting generates some kind of commitment, we would have 70 players in the selection, ”he declared.

In the same sense, he accepted that the possibilities of a possible call for the striker from Guadalajara six months before playing the 2022 Qatar World Cup they are remote, because part of the process has been lost. Nevertheless, left open the possibility of his call, either in case one of their current forwards cannot attend, as well as because “We can’t close the doors to players who are in a good moment”said.

Javier Hernández has declared his intention to be summoned again to defend the Tricolor shirt (Photo/Getty Images)

For his part, the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisareiterated the Gerardo Martino’s position on not calling the top scorer in the history of the Mexican National Team and left in the hands of the Argentine any possibility of seeing him again with the tricolor jersey.

“I think that Javier’s theme and the Tata It belongs to Javier and he Tata, I believe that any comment that comes out of them will be welcome and we leave it to the two of them. The possibilities are generated by them and they will carry them out”declared to the media.

Although his role was not what was expected during the Concacaf Final Octagonal dispute, Gerardo Martino trust the forwards that you considered in your most recent call. Furthermore, he argued that his main bet in the attack it is placed on the shoulders of Raul Jimenezwho is not going through his best soccer moment, but must receive help “so that he recovers his best version”.

Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona continue to be at the top of Tata’s preferences to lead the attack of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmxEN)

Other characters that will compete in the coming months for a place on the final list are Henry Martin, of Club America; Santiago Jiménez; of the Blue Cross; as well as Rogelio Funes Moriof the Rayados de Monterrey, whom he considered among the candidates for the position of center forward despite the injury that led him to miss the last phase of Grita México Clausura 2022.

In the list of players who could add minutes against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador, as well as those of the Concacaf Nations League with Suriname and Jamaica, there are also Jesus tecatito Corona, Marcelo Flores y Alexis Vegawho perform their function on the sides.

The number of players, as well as the process they have headed towards the World Cup in Qatar possibilities remain to a possible appearance of Javier Hernández. In that case, when the Tricolor prepares to debut in the highest soccer tournament in the world, the Chicharito will fulfill three years and two months since the last time he wore the colors of the national team.

