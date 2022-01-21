Tata Martino announced the list of those summoned with the Tricolor for the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

The Mexican National Team will face Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama in the penultimate date of the Concacaf final octagonal (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

After having starred in an unexpected closure of the Concacaf Octagonal Final in 2021, The Mexican National Team will return to action to ensure its stay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the second half of the tie. In this sense, Gerardo Martino announced the call for players who will be able to play minutes against the national teams Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama. The name of Erick Gutiérrez, Gerardo Arteaga and Diego Lainez.

The team will be made up of 30 players. In addition to the return of the three footballers who play in European football, The absence of Sebastián Córdova generated surprise, midfielder who recently joined the Tigres squad of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL). It wasn’t so with Uriel Antuna, who despite being signed by Cruz Azul, was included in the group, as was Julian Araujo of the LA Galaxy.

For the first time, Martino called four players who will be able to defend the goal national. In the next line you will have 11 defenders whom you can exchange throughout the three games. Eight footballers will compete for a starting place in midfield, while in the first line of attack are seven candidates, most of them from the old continent. There will be 17 players assigned to Mexican soccer teams.

Gerardo Martino confirmed to the squad that he will play the FIFA date in January in the final octagonal Concacaf (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

– Guillermo Ochoa (America).

– Rodolfo Cota (Leon).

-Jonathan Orozco (Tijuana).

-Alfredo Talavera (Toluca).

– Jorge Sanchez (America).

– Julio César Domínguez (Blue Cross).

– Johan Vasquez (Genoa).

– Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk).

– Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy).

– Osvaldo Rodriguez (Leon).

– Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey).

– Cesar Montes (Monterrey).

– Hector Moreno (Monterrey).

– Nestor Araujo (Royal Celtic Club of Vigo).

– Luis Rodriguez Alanis (Tigers).

– Edson Alvarez (Ajax).

– Hector Miguel Herrera (Athletic Madrid).

– Carlos Rodriguez (Blue Cross).

– Luis Romo (Monterrey).

– Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven).

– Diego Lainez (Real Betis).

– Andres Guardado (Real Betis).

– Orbelín Pineda (Royal Celtic Club of Vigo).

– Henry Martin (América).

– Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross).

– Alexis Vega (Chivas).

– Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey).

– Hirving Lozano (Naples).

– Jesus Manuel Corona (Seville).

– Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Mexico fell to Canada, by two goals to one, in the last game of the Concacaf final octagonal (Photo: Walter Tychnowicz/REUTERS)

With the full team, Gerardo Martino will begin meeting with the players on Saturday, January 22, at the High Performance Center (CAR) of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). Over the course of the weekend, and as they finish participating with their teams, the full list will be completed. Only until then will they be able to make the trip to Jamaica on Tuesday, January 25.

The first engagement will take place in the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, against the local team. It is worth mentioning that the Caribbean team will look for the three units at all costs, since they are in position number six. The first leg, held inside the Azteca Stadium field and without an audience, favored the Mexicans with the score of two to one.

The next two stops will be at the Mexico City, when the Tricolor does the honors to the team of Costa Rica and Panama. Although the CAS suspended FIFA’s order that both matches be held without the presence of the public in the stands, Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, notified that there will be no ticket sales to the public. Rather, they will implement a control group composed of 2 thousand fans to test the new prevention measures against homophobic yelling in the venues.

Nowadays, Mexico is in third position in the general classification with 14 units, behind Canada and the United States, which have 16 and 15 respectively. If the tournament ended with such distribution, the Tricolor would have the last confederation ticket, so collecting the most points will be beneficial to climb positions.

KEEP READING:

Mexico was one of the countries that requested the most tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

What is known about “Pol” Fernández and his departure from Cruz Azul

When Travieso Arce almost died trying to cross the US border