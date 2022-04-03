Tata Martino assured that he will seek to beat Argentina in Qatar 2022

Tata Martino denied that his nationality influences his quest to beat Argentina in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Erick S. Lesser/EFE)



After meeting the members of Group C, several experts agreed that Argentina will be the rival to beat for the Mexican National Team. When confirming the news, doubts arose among fans regarding the performance that the Tricolor will exhibit in said match, since it is the representative of the Gerardo Martino’s home country. However, the coach of the Aztec players denied that his nationality influences his decisions and will seek to beat the Champion of the Copa América.

During a talk with the program Free shotthe strategist gave his impressions and opinion regarding the teams he will face between November 22 and 30, 2022. In this sense, he confirmed that although he will seek to make an effort so that, together with his work team, his country of origin is recognized, will work for Mexico to get the three points against Lionel Scaloni’s team.

“As an Argentine, along with my entire coaching staff, (I seek) to leave Argentina in a good standing by doing a respectful job, an appropriate behavior in the place I occupy here in Mexico. That’s the way. For the rest, as a soccer coach, what I want is to put together a good team and win. that’s for out of nationalism stated on the show.

Mexico will seek to transcend the barrier of the fourth game (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

And it is that both the historical statistics and the current They point to the South Americans as wide favorites to take the match and even qualify for the round of 16 as leaders of the sector. The most recent achievement supporting Lionel Scaloni is the America’s Cup championship 2021, when Lionel Messi won his first trophy with the national team. In that sense, the best player in the world will seek to march towards the title.

In addition, although they did not finish qualifying for Qatar as the best team in the Southern Cone, they achieved enough points, as well as a solid football display and the consolidation of a competitive squad on all lines of the pitch. These characteristics have been recognized by Martino.

“Argentina had a very good tie along with Brazil. He qualified with much authority, that’s why he’s there as head of series. For the rest, I do not put soccer in the same orbit as nationality, which, from my point of view, has nothing to do with the ball, ”he acknowledged.

Mexico was assigned to Group C of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Throughout the worlds Mexico and Argentina have met three times. All of them have been favorable for the albicelestes and, even, some defeats have left the Tricolor’s aspirations in the way. The first time they played was in Uruguay 1930, where the score was a scandalous 6-3.

The second match in the history of World Cups was in Germany 2006. In the round of 16, a goal by Rafa Márquez gave the Mexicans hope of victory. However, Hernán Crespo was in charge of tying and Maxi Rodríguez to eliminate Mexico in overtime with a shoe against the goal of Oswaldo Sánchez.

Four years later they collided again in the same instance, although the difference increased to 3-1 in favor of Argentina. Thanks to this, the rivalry between teams has been cultivated. It is so Martin will have the obligation to break the unfavorable trend and transcend beyond the fifth game. Although today he looks like a victim, the strategist acknowledged that the panorama You can change.

“We have seven months to go., commitments in April, May and June. Again in August, September, the previous October. Everything has an organization where, now that we know when we debut, it is most likely that September’s rival will not be Argentina. From that we have a work program between now and the end of the World Cup”, he concluded.

