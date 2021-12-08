“Tata” Martino assured that young people have “the chances of being summoned in January”

Archive photograph of the Argentine coach, Gerardo Daniel “El Tata” Martino. EFE / Erwin Scheriau



The Argentinian Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, Mexico coach, assured this Tuesday that young people have open doors in their team and if they perform, they will be taken into account.

“The possibilities that these guys are summoned in January are open”, said the strategist when referring to the World Cup qualifiers in which Mexico will reappear in the first month of the year in a away game against Jamaica.

The strategist acknowledged that if after three years in a process of four there are more places available (for the World Cup) than covered, the three years have been unsuccessful, but there are spaces for those who show their talent.

“At every appearance these guys are presented with an opportunity”He said, referring to the young people that he has not taken into account before and are at a disadvantage to play the World Cup, if Mexico qualifies.

El Tri de Martino will face Chile this Wednesday in a friendly match in Austin, in which the two teams will play without their main figures, and will test rookies with the idea of ​​seeing if they are suitable to be called up to the tie. (Photo: EFE / EPA)



The coach said that he does not expect anything special from the debutants, only that they enjoy and show the qualities for which they were summoned.

Mexico lost last month with United States and Canada and dropped to third place in the 2022 Concacaf qualifier for Qatar, while Chile appears in sixth place in the Conmebol tie, so the two teams must close strong to reach the World Cup.

Martino acknowledged that while he will pay attention to beginners, he will take the game against Chile seriously.

Archive image of Gerardo Martino, technical director of Mexico. EFE / Rodrigo Sura



“We do it in the same way as in qualifying rounds or the Gold Cup; Every game with the national team is important and this one is no less. We prepare him to play a good game tomorrow and achieve a good result”, He said, to a question about how he had trained with his footballers.

Mexico and Chile have met 32 ​​times, with 16 victories for Tri, 12 for Red and four draws.

The last time they played, in a friendly in San Diego in 2019, Mexico won 3-1.

EFE

