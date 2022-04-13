Tata Martino confessed that he does not want Chicharito in the Mexican National Team

Javier Hernández will not return with the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

Although officials of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) had given glimpses of the national coach’s refusal to summon Javier Hernandez, the rumors had their outcome. Minutes after the rivals that the Tricolor heading to Qatar 2022, the Gerardo Martino confirmed that the absence of the Los Angeles Galaxy striker has been by your own decisionalthough he did not provide the reason.

“Javier Hernandez he is not here because the coach in turn has not chosen him in the last two years and almost three, but having said this, I want to say that there is nothing I have to share with the media. Any issue that happens within the scope of the National Team is resolved within the National Team, ”he confessed to the media on Tuesday, April 12.

With his statement, the Tata Martin has almost closed any possibility that the Chicharito Hernández wears the national team shirt again Mexican before or during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. It is worth mentioning that the Argentine has been criticized and questioned for not summoning the gunner who is going through a good start to the season with the Galaxy in MLS.

“Chicharito” defended the tricolor jersey for the last time in the last third of 2019 (Photo: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

In the last eight games than the combined tricolor has played in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022, the offense has only managed to score seven goals. It is worth mentioning that none of them have been marked when the trident formed by Raul Jimenez, Jesus Manuel Corona and Hirving Lozano he has coincided on the field of play. The youth squad of America has scored two goals from eleven paces; Chucky Y Tecatito none.

Meanwhile, of the nine goals that the Los Angeles Galaxy team registers in the six most recent games, five have been marked by the Chicharito Hernández. With the statistics, he is tied for the top of the scoring table against Brandon Vázquez and exceeds the number of characters such as Carlos Darwin Quintero, Carlos Vela and Lucas Zelarayán.

Although the statistics and the performance of Chicharito has convinced commentators like David Faitelson to be the best Mexican forward of the moment, there are others experts who have not been seduced by the Chivas youth squad of the Guadalajara Sports Club. Luis Garciawho also defended the National Team shirt in his professional stage, assured that Raúl Jiménez is the best gunner.

Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona have not been able to be decisive on the way to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Although the Wolverhampton striker has not made any relevant appearances during the first half of 2022, has remained one of the pillars in the scheme of the campus directed by Bruno Lage. In addition, according to the International Federation of Football, History and Statistics (IFFHS), the Premier League was considered the second best league in the world. Meanwhile, the MLS ranked number 67 in 2021.

Although Javier Hernández will miss the opportunity to play his fourth Cup of the world, the Tata opened the door to other players who could appear with the Mexican National Team. Although in the league there are candidates like Julio Furch, Alan Mozo and Carlos Acevedo, the strategist spoke about new talents such as Marcelo Floreswho could have minutes in Qatar.

“With Marcelo Flores we are trying to get Arsenal to give him up to be in the next call against Guatemala. The future depends on what the footballer does and what we observe”, declared the Tata Martino.

