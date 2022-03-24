Tata Martino faced the pressure of Mexico vs. USA: “It could be worth a World Cup”

Martino revealed the story behind his amulet at the post-match press conference (Photo: Isaac Esquivel/ Cuartoscuro)

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is getting closer and this week the Concacaf countries that will participate in the tournament automatically will be defined. Therefore, the meeting of Mexican team against its similar United States will be of vital importance to the Tri as it will define the first places in the classification table.

At a pre-match press conference, Gerardo Tata Martinotechnical director of Trishared his perspective on the game and accepted the responsibility he carries heading into the game against the Americans.

And it is that the game at the Azteca Stadium will directly affect the national team in relation to its automatic qualification for Qatar 2022Therefore, the Argentine accepted that his participation in the highest international soccer tournament is at stake.

(Foto: USA TODAY/Isaiah J. Downing)

Martino pointed out that the confrontation against the squad the stars and stripes yes it could imply the loss of the world cup in case they have a negative result, for which he accepted the responsibility that is on him and the demands that the fans have made.

From the High Performance Center (CAR) faced the media and shared his opinion of what it means to compete against the USA in another edition of the Concacaf classic.

“We understand that tomorrow, the importance of the game is that it can practically be worth a World Cup”

Archive photo of players from the Mexico national team after winning a Concacaf qualifying match. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

He also confessed that he Tri has already had relevant matches, such as the one against Panama the day before the FIFA date, a game in which they won with the minimum difference of one goal thanks to a penalty charged by Raúl Jiménez.

According to Gerardo Martino’s analysis, the result they obtained against the Panamanians was of great value to stay in the top threeso what they get against the USA will become the second major event to tie up a ticket to the 2022 World Cup.

What they rescue before the North Americans on the field of Colossus of Santa Ursula next Thursday March 24 could open or close the combinations would hold the Triso it will be of paramount importance to win with a convincing score.

(Foto: USA TODAY/Kirby Lee)

“Yes (it is the most important match), the one in Panama was important because it was the last of the three-game combo. Both that one, the one from Panama, and this one, I treat it as those who can be worth a World Cup”.

As the match for next Thursday, March 24, has been getting closer, the controversy has grown because in addition to the responsibility of winning the match, there is the pressure of the fans and the threat of singing the homophobic cry.

Due to the performance of Tri in the World Cup qualifiers, the hard work of One of Luisapresident of the FMF, for identifying the fans with the Fan ID and recent violent events in The corrector during the game of Queretaro vs Atlas of Liga MX, fans of national soccer will try to boycott Femexfut.

A call circulated through social networks to shout “P**to” during the Mexico vs. United States game and thus leave the Mexican National Team without a World Cup. At the same time, different sports analysts have talked about the possible consequences that there would be if the scream sounds, and the main one is that the FMF will expel the people who do it.

KEEP READING:

What are the absences of the USA that could give an advantage to Mexico and Tata Martino

“Our record is horrendous”: US coach recognized the difficulty of the Azteca Stadium

Mexico vs. USA: what will happen if the homophobic cry sounds at the Azteca Stadium