Tata Martino pointed out the keys for the Tricolor to defeat El Salvador

Martino knows that winning a victory against El Salvador would mean getting closer to obtaining a pass to the World Cup (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

The Mexican team prepares for his next match within the CONCACAF octagonal final heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022. The rival in turn will be The Savior, a team with which he has had complications in past meetings, especially when the tricolor team is away.

At a press conference, Gerardo Martino gave statements regarding the factors to take into account for Mexico to achieve a good result against the Central Americans. The Tata noted that the Aztec team gets mentalized to prepare the matches according to the opponent in turn, so they will seek to generate a good performance on the field of play to convince Mexican fans.

“I think we should focus on our rivals as they touch us. Today we are dealing with El Salvador and you have to have a convincing performance “, said the national coach during the press conference prior to the meeting on Wednesday. The words of the Tata were shared through the official accounts on social networks of the Mexican team.

The Mexican National Team will seek to have a good performance in its visit to El Salvador (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The Aztec team made its transfer to Salvadoran lands until Tuesday after having faced Honduras last Sunday on the court of Aztec stadium. The logistical planning of the coaching staff was given thinking about working on physical aspects and keeping the footballers who have had a lot of activity in recent weeks in shape. “The squad is doing well. Until today we travel to El Salvador to benefit the recovery of the players “Martino expressed.

In recent days there has been speculation about some possible injuries due to the next elimination match. The reports noted that players like Henry Martin and Luis Montes they would have muscular discomfort and this would prevent them from being part of the tricolor squad. In this regard, the Argentine coach was clear when saying: “We take into account each physical situation of the players. From that, we can choose the best possible line-up ”.

The returns to the national convocation of Hirving Chucky Lozano and Raúl Jiménez They contributed offensive variants to the team and especially leadership within the dressing room. The footballers who are active in European football showed a great desire to stand out to help the national team obtain the desired results. “We see the players well, committed, not only in training, but also in games. We always look for there to be high competitiveness within the group, ”said Tata.

Gerardo Martino highlighted the players’ commitment to training (Photo: José Cabezas / REUTERS)

Meetings between Mexicans and Salvadorans have been frequent in recent years in competitions such as the Gold Cup. However, the situation in qualifying matches is too difficult due to the context of the stadium, the fans, the grass, the weather, among other factors. The Cuscatlán Stadium has been characterized by its hostile environment, especially when the visiting team is the Aztec team.

“The difference between facing a selection in the Gold Cup to an Eliminatory, is the locality. ANDIt is a dynamic, aggressive team that seeks an associative game ”, concluded Gerardo Martino, who will try to get an important result towards the long-awaited ticket to the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Mexico is at the top of the classification in the octagonal final with 11 points after registering three wins and two draws in five duels played. They are followed by teams such as the United States and Panama with eight units each. While El Salvador is located in position number six with only five points.

