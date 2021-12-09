Tata Martino revealed his expectations about the Marcelo Flores squad

Marcelo Flores generated expectation in the fans and Gerardo Martino with his call (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

On the eve of playing the last match of the year 2021 against Chile, Gerardo Martino was forced to restructure his scheme due to the difficulty of summoning his usual players. As it is not a FIFA date, most of the consolidated ones will not be loaned by your team, which is why will give the opportunity to new talents for Mexican soccer. Among the exponents is Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Arsenal forward, of whom he spoke at a press conference.

“Obviously it awakens illusions that every spectator has of seeing a different footballer, cheeky, always asking for the ball, facing and offering plays that come out of the script. He is a very young player. You have to be patient, take it slowly, don’t put too much weight on your back. He has been doing quite well and is earning a spot. We expect it to continue in the same way. You have to be prudent ”, he declared.

The case of Marcelo Flores is one of those that raises expectations in more than one combined for the talent shown on the pitch. Currently, at 18 years of age, he has the possibility of representing three different teams, that is, Mexico, by the nationality of his father; Canada, for his mother’s; as well as England, by the ancestry of her mother’s family

The talented forward could receive his first minutes in the friendly match against Chile (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

From his early years in football, the youth showed his talent and fluency to control the ball at will. Thanks to this he joined the Arsenal of England academy, where he stood out from the rest and impressed the coaches of each of the categories in which he participated. He currently works as member of the team with an age limit of 18 years, although he could not delay his call to the team that disputes the Premier League.

In the last few months, Flores has answered the calls of the tricolor team. He even participated in the Revelations Cup, held in Celaya, Guanajuato, where he shone with a couple of goals, as well as an assist in the matches against Brazil, Colombia and the United States. It was at this point that their arguments ended by convince the national coach.

However, there is still the possibility that he will lean towards one of the other selections. As you have not participated in an official Confederations or World Cup tournament, as well as your age, you have the option of decide on England or Canada, federation that has also followed him closely. In this way, Martino’s call to the friendly match may represent an advantage to convince him, but he will have to summon him to more relevant tournaments to stay with him permanently.

Carlos Acevedo could be the starting goalkeeper in the last match of the Mexican National Team for 2021 (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)

Despite the anticipation of new talent, the Tata He did not confirm if Flores will have minutes of play, both as a starter and as a revulsive. However, some videos that circulated on social networks where part of the training sessions for the match against Chile were shown, showed that both he and Santiago Giménez were considered in the starting box.

“Some will be starters, others will enter exchange and others will not play. Coexistence and training leave us good feelings. He also leaves us a reading of what these boys can be in the near future (…) It is true that boys are presented with a great opportunity. I like that they are excited and understand that they can earn a place “, assured the Argentine strategist.

Along with him, other elements such as Benjamín Galdames, Julián Araujo, Omar Campos, Jordan Silva, Luis Malagón and Luis Olivas will have their first opportunity with the senior team. It is worth mentioning that, due to an injury to Alfredo Talavera, the goal could be protected by Carlos Acevedo, the revelation that Santos Laguna’s goal has guarded in recent seasons.

