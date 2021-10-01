Tata Martino ruled out Carlos Salcedo del Tri’s veto: “it depends on football”

Carlos Salcedo was not called up for selection (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports)

Looking ahead to the next World Cup qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Gerardo Tata Martino shared his list of summoned where the return of Raul Jimenez and of Hirving Chucky Lozano, but some absences also jumped.

One of them was that of Carlos Salcedo, the central defender of Tigres. In the last matches of the Tri the attitude of the Titan Well, after leaving the exchange at the request of Jorge Theiler, technical assistant Tata, he was upset by the change and even had some dislikes with Theiler.

Now with the presentation of the selected list, the Tata Martino ruled out that there is a veto by Salcedo of the Mexican National Team and pointed out that his call will depend merely on his football performance. In interview for TUDN The Aztec strategist spoke of the situation of the Monterrey defender.

The “Tata” Martino ruled out Salcedo’s veto (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

He began by commenting that he never thought of talking about Salcedo’s behavior in the media, but when he himself gave his statements and spoke of a possible exit from the Tri In the next call, the Argentine strategist stated that the disgust has already been forgotten.

“In Carlos’s case, obviously I’m not talking about situations. If Carlos hadn’t made it public, I never would have. After the event, he did what was necessary so that the issue was absolutely stagnant and finished “

He also added that their likely calling in the future will depend purely on their soccer conditions that they can contribute to the team. “I would say that from now on, exclusively, his presence will be linked to his football development. The issue that happened is totally forgotten, “he added.

Salcedo participated with El Tri in the Gold Cup (Photo: Ben Ludeman / USA TODAY Sports)

On the other hand, he commented that the doors of the selection will remain open for the feline defender, and although in this second call to Qatar 2022 His name did not appear, he commented that in the future he could be contemplated as long as it shows his competitive quality on the field.

He did not put aside the actions he did Carlos Salcedo to remedy your errors that caused conflict in the Tri and he recognized his intentions to erase those events. What’s more erased the image of “executioners” that the fans can award them by not bringing players to their calls.

“With regard to my criteria of what a footballer who made a mistake should do, he did absolutely everything he has to do after that mistake so that the matter is finished. We are not here to be executioners, to cut off heads, “he emphasized. Tata for TUDN.

List of summoned for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Carlos Salcedo’s problem started in the last Gold Cup, as his performances with the team caused a weakness in the defense and sometimes put the team in trouble. He even starred in a scene when he got out of exchange; He showed his annoyance and was caught on the television broadcast. The topic on social networks grew and caused ridicule and memes.

For the first rounds qualifying rounds to Qatar 2022 got upset with Jorge Theiler; It should be remembered that the technical assistant supported Gerardo Martino because of a health problem. With the absence of Martino, Jorge made some decisions and did not give the player minutes to play. Titan, so he got into a slight discussion.

Carlos Salcedo’s problem started in the last Gold Cup (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

On September 22, Carlos Salcedo accepted his guilt for the situation, to Sports Multimedia He said that he had been wrong in his attitude. “I screwed up and I have learned not to do that already control me. I learned from that friction I had in the National Team. Talk to Jorge (Thieler)We spoke very calmly and he told me ‘it stayed there for me,’ “were his words.

In addition, he accepted the possibility of not going to the Qatar World Cup if the coach so wished and it would be an apprenticeship for him.

