Tata Martino spoke about the Liga MX talents that could go to Qatar 2022

The Mexican Soccer Team has once again placed itself in the eye of public opinion after meeting the rivals against whom he will direct his preparation towards Qatar 2022. Although throughout his cycle he has used almost the same players as the basis of his calls, Gerardo Martino did not rule out the presence of characters did not participate in the Octagonal of the Concacaf.

In an interview with the media Aztec Sportsthe Tata talked about those characters between 20 and 25 years old who have had good performances with their clubs, but they have not been summoned with the absolute combined. Many of them play for Liga MX teams and have been a trend, as the fans have considered their absence from the lists presented by the Argentine strategist unfair.

The national coach gave the names of 14 young talents that could be required in the tight schedule that the Mexican National Team will have before appearing at the World Cup in Qatar, in November 2022. According to the media, the list is made up of:

– Charles Acevedo (Santos Lagoon).

– Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca).

– Luis Olivas (Chivas).

– Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas).

– Alan Mozo (Pumas).

– Erik Lira (Blue Cross).

– Fernando Beltran (Chivas).

– Erik Sanchez (Pachuca).

– Christian Calderon (Chivas).

– Jesus Angle (Chivas).

– Alexander Zendejas (America).

– Eduardo Aguirre (Santos Laguna).

– Marcelo Flores (Arsenal).

– Jose Juan Macias (Chivas).

Alan Mozo could wear the tricolor shirt again in the summer (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

The possibility of seeing new players with the Aztec shirt is wide due to the commitments that the National Team will have to face. In addition to playing friendly matches against Guatemala, Nigeria, Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay, Concacaf has scheduled the first round of group matches in the League of Nations. In said contest, Mexico will host Suriname and visit Jamaica.

In this regard, Martino pointed out that “in the summer we are going to have to make a call longer than usual, taking into account not only the tour, but the start of the Nations League. We will have the opportunity to see more footballers”sentenced.

The news is favorable for the players who month after month expect a call with the Tricolor. Among all the prospects, Alan Mozo and Carlos Acevedo They are the ones who have positioned themselves with greater strength. Although both have already played matches with the National Team, in the summer they could argue why they deserve to be considered for the Cup in Qatar.

The presence of Marcelo Flores in Qatar will depend, to a large extent, on his role in the possible call for the preparation meetings and the League of Nations (Photo: twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Although it was considered by Martino on the March FIFA date, Erik Aguirre, of the Rayados de Monterrey, said he was ready to compete for a place in the National Team. During a conference prior to the meeting between the Monterrey and the Chivasassured that “It’s World Cup year and any opportunity that is given to me I have to take advantage of it, It will not be easy to get into that final list, but I feel fit to compete”.

Another of the personalities that could join the calls is Arturo Palermo Ortiz. According to Sniper from Recordthat would even have been the main reason for the coach to appear at the first leg of the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League, where the Pumas beat Cruz Azul two to one.

The great absence, on the other hand, will be that of Javier Chicharito Hernández. And it is that Gerardo Martino himself completely ruled out the presence of the LA Galaxy striker while he is in charge of the calls.

“Javier Hernández is not here because the coach on duty has not chosen him in these last two years and almost three, but having said this I want to say that there is nothing that I have to share with the media”, he sentenced at a press conference.

