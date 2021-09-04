Tata Martino was successfully operated on for a retinal detachment

Gerardo Martino will remain in recovery for more than two weeks (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

After speculation about the health of Gerardo Martino, The Mexican National Team confirmed that its technical director was successfully subjected to a emergency eye surgery. The surgical process was performed this Friday, September 3, so the Argentine could not make the trip with the rest of the team to Costa Rica and Panama. Instead, according to a statement, he will direct Jorge Theiler.

“The operation he underwent was due to a retinal detachment that he suffered the previous week. The intervention was on time, since, according to the treating physician, it was important to perform the operation urgently to avoid the risk of losing fine vision, as well as making a trip, since the pressure of the flight implied the risk of have serious damage or even total loss of vision, “the document reads.

In this way, the Argentine strategist will be away from the bench during the 21 days of his recovery. Despite the fact that his technical assistant will take the reins of the national team in the commitment against Costa Rica and Panama on September 5 and 8, Martino will continue to closely monitor decisions and actions in the course of pending commitments.

Jorge Theiler will be in charge of replacing Martino during the next two games (Photo: Kevin Jairaj / REUTERS)

After the news was released about his state of health in recent days, various sources pointed out that Martino’s intention was to conclude the cycle and attend to the return from the trip. The possibility, according to journalists such as David Medrano and Carlos Guerrero, remained firm, but changed after the medical examination to which he would have been subjected at the end of the match against Jamaica.

With your confirmed discharge, it will not be the first time that the coach will be absent during an official match. On July 2, 2019, he had to settle for witnessing the Gold Cup semifinal against Haiti from a box at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona. Despite the superiority, the players on the field struggled and barely managed to overcome their rival by a goal.

The second occasion occurred during the same tournament, although in its 2021 edition. Tata was sent off during the final of the Concacaf League of Nations against the United States, so he could not go down to the field of play in Mexico’s debut against Trinidad and Tobago on July 10. Like their first absence, Mexico struggled, but this time they failed to score any goals against their opponents.

The national team usually suffers when Martino is not on the bench (Photo: Twitter / @ guatefut)

With this background, and despite the fact that he will be advised by Martino, Jorge Thelier has the responsibility of obtaining the victory against the Ticos. The National Stadium of Costa Rica will host the actions of the second day of the knockout round. Similarly, the presence of the fans will be a factor against which footballers and coaching staff must row.

The second challenge will take place on the field of the Rommel Fernández Stadium, when the Tricolor visit the national team of Panama. This will be the last match of the day scheduled by FIFA. It is worth mentioning thate Raúl Jiménez may not be present in either of the two remaining due to the refusal of his team to provide it due to the need to attend the 10-day quarantine upon his return.

Given this, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa, consider that “The national teams were disrespected, saying that the players were at risk of contagion. We know that FIFA contacted Wolves directly and now we wait to see how this team reacts.

