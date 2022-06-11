Tata Martino will meet with Chicharito to define his possible return to the Tricolor

Chicharito Hernández will meet with Tata Martino in August 2022 (Photos: EFE / Instagram @ch14_)

The absence of goals and forceful strikers in the Mexican team has opened the debate on the possible return of Javier Hernández to the team. Even the persistence of the fans and a sector of the voices authorized by the call of the Chicharito seems to have had an effect on the selector Gerardo Martino. And it could hold a meeting with the LA Galaxy forward to discuss his probable return to the Tricolor.

According to information from Gibrán Araige, a reporter for the media TUDNthe two characters involved will hold a talk in the August in Los Angeles, California, United States. However, the informant considered that if the Mexican artilleryman accepts their responsibility in the indiscipline that would have led him to be relegated from the national team, the Tata might consider get back to him for the preparation meetings before traveling to Qatar.

“He has chances of being called up in the game against Paraguay, which is August 31 in Atlanta. That match is not on a FIFA date, it is only played with players from Liga MX and some from MLS if the players want to lend them, but in the Galaxy they want that Chicharito be in the tricolor set and let him go up to Qatar. It depends on that talk so that the Pea come back,” he said.

Javier Hernández wore the colors of the Mexican National Team for the last time in August 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

The main person interested in being in the Mexican National Team is Javier Hernández. In that way, it would have been the player himself who proposed the meeting to Martino to consider the possibility of his return. It is worth mentioning that, on several occasions, the Chicharito He has expressed his desire to return to the team and defend his record as the top scorer in history.

The meeting that they will hold in the month of August is not the only one that has been held since Javier Hernández ceased to be considered with the Mexican National Team. In fact, the Galaxy striker accepted that, after having secured Mexico’s pass to the World Cup in Qatar, Martino contacted him. The version was confirmed by the coach days later, although made some clarifications.

“It is true what Javier said that we have had a communication, surely there is another to have (…) I never said that a meeting implied a future commitment. I get together with him, I listen to him, I talk to him and ultimately what we do is get together without any kind of problem. If my meeting generates some kind of commitment, we would have 70 players in the selection “declared at a press conference.

Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona have not been able to join as the scoring trident expected by the fans and Gerardo Martino (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Despite his position, the strategist did not close the doors to Hernández. Although it has not been part of the process that the rest of the players have engaged in since 2021, and it is exceptional that a player joins the group in the final stretch towards the tournament, Martino clarified that “we cannot close the doors to players who are in a good moment”.

Another character who spoke in favor of Hernandez’s return to the national team was Rogelio Funes Mori. At a press conference from the place where he carries out preseason work with the Rayados de Monterrey, the gunner said he did not know the reason for the absence of the man from Guadalajara, although he clarified “He, with Jiménez, are the two best strikers in Mexico and it would be important for him to be there”.

The last time what Chicharito defended the colors of the Mexican National Team was in september 2019, when Mexico beat the United States team by three goals to nil. On that occasion the authors of the goals were Erick Gutiérrez and Uriel Antuna.

