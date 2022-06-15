“Tata out”: the claim of the Mexican fans against Gerardo Martino after the victory against Suriname

The fans insulted Tata after the victory against Suriname



Mexico defeated Surinam by 3-0as a local, for the Concacaf Nations League and returned to victory after the defeat against Uruguay and the draw against Ecuador in previous friendlies, but the public once again questioned the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino.

“Outside, Tata!”, was the cry with which the spectators who attended the stadium Crown of Torreon fired the strategist from Rosario after the victory for the third date of the continental competition.

Israel Reyes, Henry Martin and Erick Sanchez converted the goals of the selected tricolor in the debut in the second edition of the tournament. The Aztec team integrates the Group A and with these three points was left to one from Jamaica.

After the meeting, Martino was consulted by the anger of the fans and assured that his “greatest strength” is the “players’ predisposition” and “leadership support”.

In this commitment, Santiago Gimenez, son of Chaco Christian Gimenez (former Boca and Independiente), was a substitute and entered in the second half. The next Tuesday, Mexico, second rival of Argentina in the Qatar World Cup 2022, will visit Jamaica by fourth date and will close his series of matches of the June FIFA date.

The team of Tata played two friendlies against Uruguay (0-3) y Ecuador (0-0) and his debut in the Concacaf Nations League was with a clear victory against the weak team of Suriname.

Datasheet:

Mexico: Carlos Acevedo; Julian Araujo, Israel Kings, Jesus Angle, Eric Aguirre; Luis Chavez, Luis Romo, Sebastian Cordova (Erick Sanchez m.63), Diego Lainez (Marcelo Flores m.81); Henry Martin (James Gimenez m.63), Rodolfo Pizarro (Orbelin Pineda m.62). Coach: Gerardo Martino.

Suriname: Warner Hahn; Kelvin Leerdam, Leo Abena, Shaquille Pines, Calvin Mac-intosh; Ryan Donk (Jeredy Hilterman m.46), Leandro Kappel (Jamilhio Rigters m.87), Dion Malone (Roland Alberg m.78), Roscello Vlijter (Michael Darson m.87); Yanic Wildschut (Mark Josephzoon m.78). Coach: Stanley Menzo.

Goals: Israel Kings; Henry Martin and Erick Sanchez.

Referee: Ivan Barton, from El Salvador. He admonished Julián Araujo, Jesús Angulo; Shaquille Pinas and Calvin Macintosh.

incidents: Match of the third day of the Concacaf Nations League, held at the Corona Stadium, in Torreón, northern Mexico, before more than 16,700 fans.

