“Tata out”: this is how the Tri coach was beaten for his performance in the Azteca

At the end of the Mexico vs. Costa Rica match at the Azteca Stadium, the few fans asked for the Argentine coach to leave (Video: Twitter/@YoSoyChavaPerez)

The Mexican team gave one more performance that raised doubts about the work of Gerardo Tata Martino Course to Qatar 2022. on the field of Aztec stadium the national team could not get the victory they needed to add more points, consequently the fans They demanded the departure of the Argentine strategist.

The few and controlled fans that attended the sports venue could not stand the disappointment of seeing their team draw goalless so, minutes before the referee whistled the end of the match, the public he yelled “Get out Tata”.

Tata Martino acknowledged his mistakes (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The echo from the sports arena made it possible to clearly hear the phrase “out Tata”. In addition, the recordings in which it was heard how they acclaimed the dismissal of the helmsman of the Tri.

It should be remembered that the public that attended the match was held under the supervision of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to test the new access and registration controls for fans with the intention of avoiding homophobic shouting.

(Photo: Twitter/@FanPumaOficial)

The discontent generated that in social networks different fans of the Tri asked for the resignation of the Argentine because they argued that since his eleven headline a strategy lacking offensive line was reflected. They were also annoyed for not giving minutes to players who have had greater continuity in their clubs or who have outstanding performances in Europe such as John Vasquez Y Diego Lainez.

In social networks it started the debate on the “sacred cows” who have preference in the parties. Comments such as “Johan Vásquez and Guti in the stands, and as if that were not enough, the historic scorer is not there … well Tata”, “I never liked the Tata for selection” and “If the Tata Martino was Mexican, he would be out of the national team since the defeats against Canada and the United States”, were part of the claims that circulated on the internet.

Even in the Coverage of ESPN A fan shared his annoyance with Gerardo Martino for the microphones of the television station. He expressed his annoyance at not having a “style of play” and not knowing how to manage the group.

“If he couldn’t with Neymar or Messi, what will he want with this team? I’m leaving upset. we have a team Tecatito, Chucky Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, where are they? we must have a style of play”, shared the young man who attended the game.

The discontent caused different Tri fans to ask for the Argentine’s resignation on social networks (Photo: Twitter/@CoachdeVida2020)

And it is that not only the fans spoke of Martino’s performance. Through Twitter, sports analysts also shared their disagreement with the performance of the Tri.

David Faitelson was one of them and recognized the danger that the emblem “out Tata” for future duels in which Mexico has fans in the stadium. The analyst of ESPN he wrote: “’Out ‘Tata’. It is obvious that the Mexican fan is angry and the one who pays for “the broken dishes” is, almost always, the coach… Nor should it be ruled out that a “campaign” begins to form. Watch out for that!” he wrote.

David Faitelson was one of them and recognized the danger that the emblem “outside Tata” would mean (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

For its part, Mauricio Ymay, reporter for ESPN, recalled Gerardo’s statements and compared them with what was experienced on Sunday afternoon on the Azteca field.

“The Tata in previous days he said that the selection has never been at risk. Hopefully when you see the video of this game you realize that Costa Rica had the clearest shot in Celso Borges’s header”.

The Mexican coach faced the team’s malfunction (Photo: Twitter/@MauricioYmay)

At the end of the game, the Mexican coach faced the team’s malfunction and accepted his mistakes. In a press conference he described as “bad night” for all. Although he heard the discontent of the public, he explained that the fan is within his right to claim.

“Today was a bad night for everyone, probably a bad night for my decisions, our shortcomings were in the football part, we lacked ideas throughout the match. This is everyone’s responsibility.”

Although he accepted the blame, the claims continued on social networks because now the Tri will play his pass to the world in its match against Panama.

