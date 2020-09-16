Tata Projects Ltd. to build new Parliament building, know how much tender received

new Delhi: Tata Projects Limited will construct a new building in Parliament House at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore.

Officials said that Tata Projects Limited has received the tender. He said that L&T Limited had raised Rs 865 crore.

Had bid Rs.

An official said, “Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building.” Central vista

Under the redevelopment project, the new building will be built close to the existing Parliament building and completed in 21 months

Is expected to be.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the new building will be built on plot number 118 of Parliament House Estate.

According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the new building will be built on plot number 118 of Parliament House Estate.

The CPWD said that the functioning of the existing Parliament House will continue during the entire period of the project's implementation.