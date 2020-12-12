Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said – After Kovid, there are immense possibilities for India in the world, but …

new Delhi: The corona epidemic has been in danger for a year all over the world. After facing situations like lockdown, curfew, now the world is slowly recovering. Due to Corona, the economy of the whole world has been deeply hurt, but now all the countries are returning again. India is also slowly returning to the situation before Corona and economic activities are also increasing rapidly in the country. Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Saturday that the new world order post-Kovid-19 would have immense opportunities for India, but to prepare the country to take advantage of it and especially regulators in the area of ​​data and taxation Standards need to be made. Also Read – College Reopening in Uttarakhand: University and colleges will open in Uttarakhand from this day, department has released SOP, know what is the plan for this

He said at the 93rd annual session of industry body FICCI that if the idea that the "2020 decade belongs to India" is to be realized then the industry will have to be vocal and all projects will have to be conceptualized on a large scale. He said that along with this, there is a need to give renewed attention to talent, data and bandwidth.

Chandrasekaran said, "I see a collaborative role between the industry and the government here … The government should enable this partnership and prepare India to participate in this new world." It should be ensured that every village has sufficient bandwidth and affordable data."

He said that the government should also establish necessary regulatory standards on data privacy, data localization and general taxation. Chandrasekaran said that after the corona virus epidemic there are huge opportunities for India. He said that in the past India has struggled to increase the percentage of manufacturing in GDP.

He said, “We usually refer to issues like electricity, logistics and labor.” We have drawn attention to high interest rates… but if we can leave it behind in the future, then we can become an axis of the new world order. ”