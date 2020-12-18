Tate McRae Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed rising Canadian singer, songwriter and dancer Tate McRae to a worldwide publishing deal.

McRae, 17, has scored hits with “Silly” and “You Broke Me First,” which has racked up greater than 500 million streams worldwide and peaked at No. 3 within the U.Ok. She just lately launched her debut EP, “All of the Issues I By no means Mentioned,” in January. She acquired a nomination for a 2020 MTV Video Music Award, was just lately named to Forbes 30 Underneath 30 Checklist for 2021, a YouTube Artist on the Rise and a Vevo DSCVR artist. Not least, her tune “Don’t Be Unhappy” was named considered one of Selection‘s High Songs of the Week in August.

“I’m tremendous excited to be signing with Sony/ATV! I’m very grateful to have discovered such an superior staff,” McRae mentioned.

“Watching Tate develop has been superb – she has propelled her profession within the midst of a world pandemic, all whereas ending highschool,” Sony/ATV inventive managers Mya Hansen and Danielle Middleton mentioned. “We’ve got little doubt that she is on her strategy to changing into a world famous person, and we’re thrilled to be part of her journey as a songwriter and artist.”

Sony/ATV senior VP of inventive Jennifer Knoepfle mentioned, “Tate is an especially proficient and pushed particular person. She is a triple risk as a songwriter, dancer and singer. We’re so completely satisfied to accomplice together with her as she continues her rise.”

“We began working with Tate when she was 15, which was solely 18 months in the past, and even then we knew she was an completed dancer, an important singer and a improbable songwriter. Myself and my administration companions David Conway and Matt Feldman couldn’t be happier to be working with Jon, Jenn, Danielle, Mya and the staff at Sony/ATV,” mentioned Dirk Hemsath, CEO, Exhausting 8 Working Group.