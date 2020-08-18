Tavis Smiley Ordered to Pay PBS $2.6 Million for Workplace Affairs

A choose has ordered TV host Tavis Smiley to pay $2.6 million to the Public Broadcasting Service for having a number of affairs together with his subordinates.

A Washington, D.C., jury present in March that Smiley had breached the morals clause in his contract, following a three-week trial. The jurors heard deposition testimony from six girls who accused Smiley of misconduct.

The jury awarded PBS $1.5 million, which included prices and underwriting income for the final two seasons of Smiley’s discuss present. However following the trial, the community argued that it ought to be entitled to extra damages underneath the morals clause.

Decide Yvonne Williams agreed, issuing a ruling on Aug. 5 awarding PBS $2.6 million. That features $1.9 million in liquidated damages — the quantity paid by PBS to Smiley’s firm, TS Media, for the present’s final two seasons. The choose additionally awarded PBS a further $702,898 that company underwriters had paid to Smiley’s firm for these seasons.

PBS suspended Smiley’s present in December 2017, after hiring an out of doors agency to look into complaints of sexual misconduct. Smiley sued the community in February 2018, and PBS countersued. The jury rejected Smiley’s declare that PBS had violated his contract by canceling his present.

In her ruling, Williams additionally denied Smiley’s bid to cut back the jury award.

One girl testified on the trial that Smiley made quite a few sexual advances. When she rebuffed him, he stated, “I’m bored with you telling me no. I’m bored with you rejecting me,” in accordance to her testimony. “I’m going to present you what occurs to individuals after they reject me.”

The girl ended up leaving her job, and was paid $325,000 to resolve a sexual harassment grievance.

One other girl testified that she had a consensual relationship with Smiley. As soon as, when she turned him down for intercourse, he reminded her that he was her boss.

“I felt like my job was in jeopardy and that if I didn’t do what he needed sexually, I might lose my job,” the lady testified.

The girl was later fired, and testified she believed it was as a result of others within the workplace realized of the connection.

One other girl was a paid visitor on Smiley’s present. She stated that she had “some intimate connections” with Smiley, however that he refused to have her again on the present after she turned him down for intercourse.

The three different girls testified about Smiley’s use of crude language at work, his anger, his behavior of yelling at subordinates, and different points.