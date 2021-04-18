“Taxi Driver” Achieves Highest Ratings Of Any Program On Saturday + Breaks Personal Record

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” soared to new heights with its latest episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a new drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works as a driver for the service, while Esom plays passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to grow suspicious of both Kim Do Gi and the unusual taxi service. Pyo Ye Jin also stars in the drama as Ahn Go Eun, a tough and talented hacker who works with Kim Do Gi.

On April 17, “Taxi Driver” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date, continuing its perfect streak of gaining more and more viewers with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s fourth episode scored average nationwide ratings of 11.5 percent and 15.6 percent for its two parts.

Not only did “Taxi Driver” take first place in its time slot, but it was also the most-watched program of any kind to air on any channel on Saturday. Additionally, it was the most-watched drama of the entire week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 7.5 percent.

Neither tvN’s “Vincenzo” nor KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” aired new episodes on April 17, as both dramas are currently on a one-week hiatus.

