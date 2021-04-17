“Taxi Driver” Hits New All-Time Ratings High For 3rd Consecutive Episode

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” continues to see its ratings rise with each new episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a new drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon stars as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer who works as a driver for the service, while Esom plays passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to grow suspicious of both Kim Do Gi and the unusual taxi service.

On April 16, the new drama successfully continued its streak of increasing its viewership with each episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Taxi Driver” scored average nationwide ratings of 9.8 percent and 13.6 percent for its two parts, marking a new personal record for the series.

Not only was “Taxi Driver” the most-watched drama in its time slot, but it was also the most-watched program to air on any channel that day among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 5.2 percent.

