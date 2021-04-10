“Taxi Driver” Premieres To Strong Ratings As “Past Evil” Rises Ahead Of Finale

SBS’s new drama “Taxi Driver” is off to a promising begin!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice via the legislation. Lee Je Hoon stars within the drama as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom performs passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the weird taxi service.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the April 9 premiere of “Taxi Driver” made a robust begin with common nationwide scores of 8.7 % and 10.7 % for its two elements.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” loved a slight improve in viewership forward of its finale, scoring a mean nationwide score of 5.4 % for its penultimate episode.

