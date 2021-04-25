“Taxi Driver” Ratings Hit New All-Time High As “Vincenzo” Returns Stronger Than Before

SBS’s “Taxi Driver” shows no signs of slowing down!

On April 24, the new drama starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom soared to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “Taxi Driver” scored average nationwide ratings of 8.7 percent and 16.0 percent for its two parts, setting a new personal record for the drama.

“Taxi Driver” was also the most-watched drama of the entire week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Vincenzo” enjoyed a rise in viewership as it made its highly-anticipated return to air after a one-week hiatus. The latest episode of “Vincenzo” scored an average nationwide rating of 11.0 percent, marking an increase from the drama’s previous broadcast two weeks prior and taking first place in its time slot across all channels.

KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters,” which returned from its own one-week hiatus last night, successfully defended its position as the most-watched program to air on any channel on Saturday. The latest episode of the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 21.2 percent and 25.4 percent for its two parts.

FInally, JTBC’s new remake of the BBC series “Undercover” saw its ratings rise for its second episode, which scored an average rating of 3.8 percent nationwide.

Which of these dramas are you watching? Let us know in the comments below!

