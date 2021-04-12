“Taxi Driver” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode As “Past Evil” Finale Soars To All-Time High

SBS’s new drama “Taxi Driver” is on the rise!

Based mostly on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by way of the regulation. Lee Je Hoon stars within the drama as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom performs passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

On April 10, the brand new drama loved a big enhance in viewership for its second episode after its premiere acquired a constructive response from viewers. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest broadcast of “Taxi Driver” scored common nationwide rankings of seven.3 p.c and 13.5 p.c for its two elements.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “Past Evil” ended on a excessive word, with its sequence finale reaching the very best viewership rankings of the drama’s total run. The ultimate episode of the thriller thriller drama starring Yeo Jin Goo and Shin Ha Kyun earned a median ranking of 6.0 p.c nationwide.

tvN’s “Vincenzo” scored a median nationwide ranking of 10.3 p.c for the evening, whereas KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” continued its reign as Saturday’s most-watched program with common nationwide rankings of 20.0 p.c and 25.2 p.c for its two elements.

Are you unhappy to see “Past Evil” come to an finish?

