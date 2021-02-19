Tayler Holder Drops Debut Single ‘100 Rounds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

TikTok star Tayler Holder is formally making the transition from influencer to musician together with his first single, “100 Rounds.”

However his debut might not be what some anticipated. Backed by an atmospheric beat that showcases Holder’s easy vocals, “100 Rounds” is an outright, intimate show of sensuality. With a robust refrain that sees Holder exercising his sturdy center vary, the track was made for dimly lit rooms and satin sheets.

Holder — who has over 18 million followers on TikTok and 6 million on Instagram — is aware of that a lot of his already current fan base is youthful, however he felt the necessity to stand out with “100 Rounds” with a view to show himself within the R&B style.

“I simply actually love the [R&B] house and I needed to make a sizzling track,” Holder tells Selection. “I do wish to be taken significantly as an artist and I feel with the R&B factor being my ardour, that’s an ideal lane for me to hit.”

Holder co-wrote and co-produced the track together with his fundamental collaborator, Glenn Travis, a couple of 12 months in the past, however Holder felt strongly that his foray into music was revealed on the proper time. In anticipation of his first launch, Holder says he has been determining how one can produce songs himself and refining his singing voice. Followers have been given a peek into Holder’s abilities by means of pop covers posted on TikTok of Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” however Holder hopes to wow them together with his authentic music.

“Promoting out stadiums, that’s clearly a purpose and one thing that we are going to get to, however I feel there’s simply a lot extra to it than simply that,” Holder says of beginning a music profession. “You’ll be able to’t do music in case you don’t wanna do music. You’ll be able to’t do it for the short-run, you need to absolutely make investments your time into it and actually wish to do it.”

Holder has been enjoying guitar since he was 10, and can be a self-taught pianist, drummer and saxophonist. Rising up, he would hearken to Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and Bryson Tiller — whose impression on Holder may be heard on the observe — however he by no means actually noticed himself as a musician till he was surrounded by the precise workforce and his platform gave him the assets to essentially dive in.

Now, Holder counts Derulo as one in every of his pals and mentors, and says they’ve even spent a number of days within the studio collectively.

“It’s simply nonetheless so surreal to me, like being within the house and with the ability to name the those who I as soon as appeared as much as, or that I nonetheless look as much as, my pals,” Holder says. “Having the ability to create and do what we each love collectively is simply nonetheless so mind-blowing to me.”

Derulo may also seem within the “100 Rounds” music video, premiering Feb. 26.

“I don’t wish to give an excessive amount of away, however he performs a reasonably large function in it,” Holder says. “The music video itself is simply undoubtedly one thing that’s going to shock lots of people – it’s not my common content material.”

Not like lots of his TikToker-turned-musician counterparts, Holder is releasing “100 Rounds” independently of a label.

“I’m not like against labels, clearly if the precise alternative comes I’m undoubtedly open to it,” Holder says. “However I sort of needed to see for the primary one, what I might do by myself. I’m a really unbiased particular person.”

Holder teases that “100 Rounds” is only the start – a number of extra singles and even an EP could come earlier than the top of the 12 months.

“I undoubtedly have a complete portfolio crammed up with songs, able to go,” Holder says. “However for proper now, I’m centered on getting my music out for individuals to hearken to and beginning to construct myself as an artist.”

Hearken to “100 Rounds” right here.