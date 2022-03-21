Taylor Fritz cut Rafa Nadal’s streak and established himself in Indian Wells

The best actions of the definition of the contest

Plagued by physical problems, Rafael Nadal suffered this Sunday an unexpected defeat in the Indian Wells final against the American Taylor Fritz and ended his 20-win streak at the start of the season. The Spaniard, who had to be treated several times, lost by 6-3 and 7-6 (7/5) in view of the store, debutant in a Masters 1000 final.

Undefeated in his last 11 ATP finals, Nadal he succumbed in a duel marked by the wind and his physical limitations and those of his own Fritz, with discomfort in one ankle. The former World No. 1 was chasing his fourth trophy this year, less than 24 hours after a three-hour battle against the young Carlos Alcarazin which he suffered the muscular problem.

“I gave my best in these last two weeks but this time it couldn’t be. Today it was not possible but I fought until the end. I am happy for that and for an exciting start to the season for me”, declared Nadal on the podium. “I have trouble breathing. It’s like a needle, all the time in here. It affects my breathing. More than because of the defeat, I am suffering from this issue, ”he worried everyone with the revelation of the Spaniard.

In the ‘tie break’ of the second set, the Spaniard was two points away from forcing a third set but Fritz resisted until becomingn the first American to succeed in the California desert since Andre Agassi in 1988. Born 160 km away from Indian Wells, the tennis player from San Diego (California) raised his hands to his head in disbelief after his victory on the second largest court in the world.

Nadal, on the other hand, saw his streak of 20 wins in a row since the start of the year cut short, a mark only surpassed by Novak Djokovic, with which he had won three trophies. With one of them, the Australian Open, he overtook the Serb and Roger Federer in the race to be the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (21) in history.

With information from AFP

