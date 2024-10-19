Taylor Lautner’s 2024 Net Worth: Twilight Fortune and Real Estate Investments

Taylor Lautner shot to fame as the werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, capturing hearts with his chiseled abs and puppy-dog eyes.

But there’s much more to this talented actor than just his breakout role. Look closely at Taylor’s journey from child actor to Hollywood star.

Who is Taylor Lautner?

Taylor Daniel Lautner was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 11, 1992. As a kid, he loved karate and acting. He started doing TV commercials and minor roles when he was seven!

Taylor’s big break came in 2005 when he played Sharkboy in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” However, his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight movies made him super famous. Fans went wild for his transformation from a skinny teen to a buff werewolf!

Category Details Full Name Taylor Daniel Lautner Date of Birth February 11, 1992 Age (as of 2024) 32 years old Place of Birth Grand Rapids, Michigan Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters) Notable Physical Change Gained 30 pounds of muscle for Twilight Martial Arts Interests Black belt in karate Relationship Status Married to Taylor Dome (Nov 2022) Family Younger sister: Makena Lautner

Personal Life and Relationships

Taylor has dated some famous ladies over the years. He had a short romance with Taylor Swift 2009 while filming “Valentine’s Day.” He also dated his “Abduction” co-star, Lily Collins, for a bit.

However, Taylor found his perfect match in 2018 when he started dating nurse Taylor Dome. They got married in November 2022 in a beautiful California wedding. Now, there are two Taylor Lautners in the family!

Taylor is close to his family, having a younger sister named Makena. He’s also stayed good friends with his Twilight co-stars over the years.

Professional Career Highlights

Breakout role as Sharkboy in 2005

Played Jacob Black in five Twilight movies from 2008-2012

Starred in action movie “Abduction” in 2011

Joined the cast of British sitcom “Cuckoo” from 2014-2018

Had a central role in “Scream Queens” season 2 in 2016

Returned to movies with “Home Team” in 2022

Taylor took a step back from prominent Hollywood roles after Twilight ended. But he’s continued acting in TV shows and more petite movies. He’s also explored other interests, such as podcasting with his wife.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Taylor is 32 years old. He shot up to 5’10” during his teen years. Taylor famously packed on 30 pounds of muscle to keep his role as Jacob Black! He worked out a lot and ate a special high-calorie diet.

Even though he’s not as buff these days, Taylor still stays in great shape. He loves martial arts and outdoor activities to keep fit.

Net Worth and Salary

Taylor has done pretty well for himself! His net worth is estimated around $40-45 million in 2024. Most of this comes from his Twilight earnings. Get this – he only made $1 million for the first movie. But he was getting paid $12.5 million each by the last two films!

Outside of acting, Taylor makes money from:

Real estate investments

Endorsement deals

His podcast “The Squeeze” with his wife

Category Details Estimated Net Worth $40-45 million Twilight Earnings $1 million for the first film, $12.5 million each for the last two films Major Income Sources Acting, Real Estate Investments, Endorsement Deals, Podcast Revenue Notable Real Estate Profit Sold LA mansion for $4.2 million in 2020 (original purchase $1.86 million in 2012)

Company and Investment Details

Taylor hasn’t started his own company, but he’s made some smart money moves:

Bought a massive mansion in LA for $1.86 million in 2012

Sold that same house for $4.2 million in 2020

Owns a 10-acre property in Castaic, California, worth $2 million

Bought and sold other properties for profit

Real Estate Investments

Taylor’s got a good eye for real estate! Some of his notable deals:

Bought a $3.8 million Mediterranean-style house in 2020

Sold it two years later for $5.25 million to actress Kaley Cuoco

His first home purchase at age 20 was a steal – he got a repossessed mansion for way below market value

Taylor seems to enjoy flipping houses and making a profit!

Investment and Funding

We don’t know too much about Taylor’s other investments. But he’s likely got a diverse portfolio to grow his wealth. He’s been smart about saving his Twilight money instead of blowing it all.

Taylor also gives back through charity work. He’s supported organizations like the Lollipop Theater Network that brings movies to hospitalized kids.

Contact and Social Media

You can keep up with Taylor on social media:

Platform Handle Followers Instagram @taylorlautner 8.6 million Twitter @TaylorLautner 5.8 million Facebook Taylor Lautner 14 million likes

Taylor and his wife also have a joint Instagram, @thelautners, where they share cute couple pics.

For business inquiries, Taylor is represented by:

WME Entertainment

Untitled Entertainment

The Future Looks Bright

Taylor Lautner has come a long way from his Twilight heartthrob days. He’s grown into a multitalented actor, savvy businessman, and devoted husband. While he’s not as visible in Hollywood, Taylor seems happy exploring new opportunities and living on his terms.

We can’t wait to see what this former teen idol does next! Whether it’s more acting, business ventures, or focusing on family life, Taylor Lautner is sure to keep surprising us.

In Conclusion

Taylor Lautner’s journey from child actor to Twilight superstar and beyond is fantastic—Hefantasticn from a teen heartthrob to a versatile actor and intelligent investor.

While he’s recently taken a step back from the spotlight, his fans are always excited to see what he’ll do next.

With his talent, business smarts, and down-to-earth personality, Taylor Lautner’s star continues to shine bright in Hollywood and beyond.