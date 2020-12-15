Taylor Swift Addresses Rumors About Theorized ‘Woodvale’ Album

Taylor Swift made an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” Monday night time and addressed the fan principle that she might have a 3rd “Folklore” installment on the best way.

Ever since Swift shock launched “Evermore” — the sister album to July’s “Folklore” — final week, followers have been speculating that there’s one other complimentary album within the “Folklore” sequence. When some discovered the phrase “Woodvale” faintly printed on Swift’s “Folklore” album artwork, they took it as a clue concerning the album’s title, believing it to be one among Swift’s easter eggs.

Nonetheless, Swift insisted that the easter egg was truly a mistake, and that “Woodvale” was a code title for “Folklore” as a way to preserve the venture a secret.

“Principally, once I was making ‘Folklore’ — the album that got here out again in July — I used to be too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and administration. I didn’t inform anybody the album title earlier than it got here out,” Swift mentioned. “I got here up with a faux code title that had the identical quantity of letters as ‘Folklore,’ selected a random title, selected ‘Woodvale,’ needed to see how it might look on the album covers, mocked them up, after which determined, ‘I don’t truly wanna have a title on the album covers,’ and we forgot to take the faux code title off of one among them.”

Swift revealed that she did the identical factor with “Evermore” – however remembered to take away the code title beforehand.

“‘Evermore’ had a code title, it was November,” Swift mentioned. “However we remembered to take it off all of the mock-ups of the album covers earlier than we launched them this time, so we discovered our lesson.”

Watch the complete interview under.