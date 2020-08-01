Taylor Swift And 12 Other People Who Really Need To Host Saturday Night Live Again

Go away a Remark
You might have heard of Saturday Night Live’s 5-Timer’s Membership, during which members equivalent to Tom Hanks and Justin Timberlake have hosted the present 5 occasions or extra. But, there additionally exists an unstated and unofficial group of celebrities and public figures, equivalent to pop music icon Taylor Swift, who’ve solely hosted as soon as, not counting musical visitor appearances or cameos.
In its 45-year run, the legendary sketch comedy collection has produced 880 episodes, however solely a complete of 593 folks have hosted it, that means 287 of these stay exhibits had been emceed by a returning champion. In fact, repeat hosts typically result in the collection’ most profitable and anticipated episodes, however the identical can be mentioned for the beloved performers, equivalent to Donald Glover or Anna Kendrick to call just a few, whose premiere gig was a long-awaited affair which paid off splendidly for his or her careers and for the present itself.
This begs the query, why have these celebrities not but been given an opportunity to survive the SNL One-Timer’s Membership? We propose to Lorne Michaels and firm 13 folks we imagine deserve an opportunity show lightning can strike twice in Studio 8H, beginning with somebody whose fortunate quantity simply so occurs to be 13.
Taylor Swift
Any doubt {that a} musician like Taylor Swift had appearing potential was quelled by her November 2009 Saturday Night Live episode, particularly by her self-lampooning musical monologue and a killer Shakira impersonation in a while. That wasn’t even be her first time showing in sketches (she performed Little Orphan Annie in bit about Broadway throughout her first musical gig) and never her final both (she performed probably the most exaggerated “Californians” character ever within the 40th anniversary particular, for one). But, T Swift has solely been a bunch as soon as, returning solely as musical visitor twice, however perhaps one in every of as of late she is going to attempt one other well-deserved double shift.
Neil Patrick Harris
Taylor Swift’s first musical look on Saturday Night Live was additionally Neil Patrick Harris’ sole internet hosting look, throughout which he poked enjoyable at his time on Doogie Howser, M.D. in each his monologue and in an SNL Digital Quick that includes a canopy of the theme tune by Harris and the forged. It was a enjoyable 2009 episode made so by the previous How I Met Your Mom star’s impeccable expertise, which has since earned him numerous different internet hosting gigs, together with the 2015 Academy Awards. Maybe, the reality of the matter is that the actor and producer is simply too busy for SNL as of late, which, to me, means they need to simply attempt more durable to get him.
Kerry Washington
Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington hosted Saturday Night Live in 2013, at a time when the forged lacked girls of coloration, which the present hilariously self-indicted itself over by having the Django Unchained star play Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Beyonce within the chilly open. That doesn’t even scratch the floor of the comedic prowess she exhibited for her one time internet hosting, from her Scandal-ous monologue to a gut-busting “What Does the Fox Say?” parody with Jay Pharaoh. Clearly she has sufficient happening to maintain her from being a forged member (which might be superior), however she might at the very least make the time to host one other incredible episode, proper?
Bryan Cranston
We are likely to neglect how humorous the person who received 5 Emmys for taking part in Walter White will be. If Malcolm within the Center doesn’t present a becoming instance, maybe his 2010 bid as Saturday Night Live host, that includes a monologue explaining his lengthy profession with family identify standing and an excellent Billy Ray Cyrus impersonation within the first-ever “The Miley Cyrus Present” sketch, will. To this point, Bryan Cranston’s solely return was a shock chilly open cameo as his Breaking Dangerous alter ego in 2016, however I’m nonetheless anticipating the day he might reprise the character, and others, on SNL as host.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
On the peak of Hamilton‘s success onstage, its creator took the stage of Saturday Night Live as host of a 2016 episode that served as an ideal technique to present the huge extent of his skills. In reality, behind-the-scenes footage revealed Lin-Manuel Miranda to be an incredible pre-show host as properly by stunning viewers members lined up exterior 30 Rock with pizza. Whereas he would have a troublesome act to comply with if he returned to host once more, that’s one thing the Tony-winner has develop into an undisputed champion at already.
Bradley Cooper
Maybe that “powerful act to comply with” mentality is similar motive why Bradley Cooper has solely hosted one episode, which aired even earlier than The Hangover made him a family identify. He nonetheless killed it, notably for a biting impression of his future American Hustle co-star Christian Bale and enjoying The Karate Child‘s Johnny Lawrence because the host of a chat present for cinematic villains. I might like to see him headline one other Saturday Night Live ep, given he’s nonetheless clearly nonetheless a pal to the present, having returned for a number of cameos (together with a very one reverse Betty White) and acquiring permission to movie scenes in Studio 8H for his directorial debut, A Star is Born.
Girl Gaga
Talking of A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper’s main girl is one other with one internet hosting effort to her identify in 2013, which was additionally marked one in every of her 4 musical visitor appearances. As well as, Girl Gaga has participated in a sketch nearly each time she has appeared on Saturday Night Live and has all the time been on the precise path every time, together with her collaboration with The Lonely Island and then-host Justin Timberlake for the second “D*ck in a Field” sequel, “3-Manner (The Golden Rule).” The Oscar nominee and Grammy winner might proceed making a enjoyable cameos on the present, however it might be such a deal with to see her host once more.
Donald Glover
The identical goes for this multi-talented, award-winning artist who each hosted Saturday Night Live and carried out as his rapper alter ego, Infantile Gambino, in 2018. The episode, additionally Donald Glover’s official debut as Lando Calrissian previous to Solo: A Star Wars Story, noticed the Group vet and Atlanta mastermind present he “actually can do something,” proving himself a pure for sketches and incomes the privilege a second internet hosting gig, which has but to be secured. It makes you surprise how he might have presumably did not make the reduce when auditioning for SNL, even when it may need been for one of the best.
Awkwafina
In her Saturday Night Live monologue, Awkwafina shared that her first go to to Rockefeller Heart was as a baby who simply “needed to be close to the constructing” when Lucy Liu made historical past because the present’s first host of Asian descent in 2000. The second to take action, 18 years later, was the Golden Globe-winning comic turned rapper and Loopy Wealthy Asians star, who additionally displayed her penchant for dancing to traditional sport present theme songs in, arguably, the funniest sketch of the night time. Maybe at any time when she returns to the massive display in both Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or the stay motion replace of The Little Mermaid, Awkwafina could make her return to SNL as a result of we’re satisfied there’s nonetheless rather more we’ve but to find out about her.
Andy Samberg
Why would I prefer to see extra of Andy Samberg on Saturday Night Live, too? Properly, apart from how he and his Lonely Island comrades singlehandedly modified the present after “Lazy Sunday” went viral, received a Golden Globe for Brooklyn 9-9, and killed it emceeing the Emmys and Golden Globes alongside Sandra Oh, the man is simply actually humorous and the truth that he has solely hosted as soon as, two years after leaving the forged in 2012, is stunning. Samberg doesn’t even have to plug one thing like Palm Springs to earn one other internet hosting gig, as a result of simply one other concept for a Justin Timberlake collaboration would suffice.
Anna Kendrick
Whereas she by no means turned a forged member, Anna Kendrick is anyone tailor made for the world of Saturday Night Live, which she proved in her sole internet hosting gig in 2014. In simply her opening monologue, she was in a position to exhibit how properly her comedic timing comes via in her astonishing singing voice, earlier than lending it to a tune about worldwide “dong” admiration. In reality, I might assist the concept of bringing her on as each host and musical visitor for her return and simply give her something to sing. No matter it’s, she’ll nail it.
Conan O’Brien
Admittedly, Conan O’Brien internet hosting Saturday Night Live a second time, regardless of writing for the present years previous to his late night time speak present days, might be the largest stretch on this checklist on account of his strained relationship with NBC following an ungainly, untimely Tonight Present exit in 2010. Nonetheless, what higher technique to mend these wounds than returning to the set of his massive break? To not point out, might there ever been a greater time than now for him to reprise the overenthusiastic superhero Moleculo: The Molecular Man?
Dave Chappelle
Some of the totally hilarious, and dazzlingly daring, episodes of Saturday Night Live prior to now decade noticed the triumphant return of Dave Chappelle in November 2016. From the blistering commentary on the days-earlier presidential election in his monologue, and far of the present, and the stunning return of a lot of his Chapelle’s Present characters within the type of a Strolling Lifeless parody, the sketch present couldn’t have requested for a greater entertainer to emcee the night time and at a greater time. Nonetheless, somebody as proficient as Chappelle wants no excuse to make an look and that is only one motive why his official return as SNL host, at any time when which may be, is one thing we will be actually be affected person for, however just for so lengthy.
What do you assume? Do these celebrities deserve a second Saturday Night Live internet hosting gig, or, maybe, are they higher off not making an attempt to repeat themselves? Tell us within the feedback and you should definitely examine again for added info and updates on the enduring, New York Metropolis-based comedy collection right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment