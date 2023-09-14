Taylor Swift And Beyoncé Will Be Covered Soon Like The President:

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was a phenomenon that sparked cries of ecstasy and agony, a report by Morgan Stanley, as well as a Senate hearing. Now, there is a position for documenting all of this.

This week, USA Today and The Tennessean published advertisements for two correspondents, one for each of the musical superstars, whose solitary task is to follow the respective performer.

This level of coverage is typically designated for the president of the United States, particularly as newsrooms continue to contract. The advertisements made it clear that the reporter’s articles, which could be taken up by over 200 local news outlets, would not be nonsense.

The selected candidates would be assigned with analyzing the significant cultural impact of women. “Swift’s following has grown to unprecedented heights, as well as so has the importance of her music as well as her growing legacy,” the Swift notice stated.

Gannett Is Constantly Seeking Opportunities To Become Indispensable To Paying Consumers:

“Seeing both the facts as well as the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will decide why the pop star’s influence continues to grow, what her fanbase represents in pop culture, and the impact she has on the music and business industries,” according to the job description.

The Tennessean already has a three-person music staff, according to Anastasi, and “our coverage is as sophisticated as anyone’s.” He stated that Gannett is constantly seeking opportunities to become indispensable to paying customers.

According to the source, Gannett’s workforce has decreased by 47% within the three most recent years due to redundancies and attrition, as cited by critics of the new roles.

Within some newspapers, the union stated the membership has declined by as much as 90%. In the past year alone, Gannett reduced its nearly 3,440-person U.S. media division by approximately 6%.

A Qualified Candidate Will Earn Between $21.63 As Well As $50.87 Per Hour For This Position, Or More:

Similar language was used for Beyoncé: “The international superstar as well as icon’s influence spans generations.” She has influenced everything from how the nation perceives race to how women view their romantic companions.”

Both positions necessitate surveillance of the female support bases. The correspondents would be compensated between $21.63 and $50.87 per hour, which would equate to a six-figure annual compensation if they traveled internationally to pursue their subjects.

Some journalists criticized the employment postings for presenting fanaticism as a full-time journalism position. Jeremy Gordon, a music journalist, stated upon social media that it “doesn’t feel great to see ‘full-time stan’ go out to get an actual journalism job.” Stan is an abbreviation for “superfan.”

If the new employee behaves more like a devotee than a journalist, Gannett’s decision could backfire. However, if the work is done well and the correspondents are able to penetrate tightly controlled operations to gain insights, they may establish themselves as national authorities upon significant cultural figures.

Taylor Swift As Well As Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Are Both Musicians And Entrepreneurs:

According to the scholar as well as author of “Beyoncé within Formation: Remixing Black Feminism,” Omise’eke Tinsley, this sort of role allows for more positive stories regarding black women.

She adds that the existence of both positions is also a direct indication of Beyoncé and Swift’s economic influence. Tinsley stated, “If not for that element, there would be no Beyoncé reporter.”

“Taylor Swift as well as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are businesswomen and artists whose work has enormous economic as well as societal significance. Beyoncé as well as Taylor continue to shape a generation by influencing multiple industries as well as our culture.

The mission of the USA Today Network was to cover the newsmakers whose actions have a significant impact on the lives of Americans within the communities we serve as well as to provide our audience with the content they demand.

There Are Only A Handful Of Musicians Who Possess Such A Broad Cultural Influence:

Grode stated that a reporter’s expertise could be valuable to a news organization if he or she takes the position seriously and offers more than breathless concert coverage. However, there are a few musicians with such a broad cultural impact.

This was the case for Los Angeles Times reporter Suzy Exposito, who referred to herself as a “unofficial” assignment reporter on prominent reggaetonero Bad Bunny because she invested a disproportionate amount of time covering him compared to other priorities in a previous position.

Exposito stated, “His near-weekly output grew so overwhelming that it diverted attention from many others who were also producing compelling work.” “He is so productive that I ran out of new adjectives to characterize him at some point. He could also benefit from his own reporter.”