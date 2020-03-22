Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s 2016 Phone Call Leaks: Read the Full Transcript

The 2016 telephone name between Taylor Swift and Kanye West that transfixed the world when Kim Kardashian revealed three minutes of it on Snapchat to color Swift as a liar has now been leaked, in its 25-minute entirety. It’s not identified who let the full video recording that was made by one in every of West’s associates out of the bag, nevertheless it paints a way more attention-grabbing image of the dialog — and of each artists’ frame of mind at the time — than the closely edited snippets that Kardashian first introduced to the world.

Selection transcribed the whole 25-minute dialog, included under, for followers of both or neither artist to evaluate.

A full account of the telephone name establishes that, as they mentioned West’s forthcoming tune “Well-known,” the hip-hop titan by no means did learn Swift the “I made that bitch well-known” line that she finally reacted towards, placing their former feud again in movement. The truth is, at one level, she expresses aid that he didn’t use the B-word in the tune, as far as she knew. “I believed it was going to be like, ‘That silly, dumb bitch’,” she tells West. “However it’s not.”

West does inform her that he’s pondering of claiming “I made her well-known,” with out together with the “bitch” a part of the line. At this level in the dialog, Swift’s tone subtly modifications, as she says, “Nicely, what am I going to do about it?” He responds, with a chuckle, “Uh, like, do the hair flip?”

She reminds him that she had two multi-million-selling albums earlier than he rushed onto the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 to steal her thunder. “It’s simply sort of like, no matter, at this level. However I imply, you’ve obtained to inform the story the method that it occurred to you and the method that you simply’ve skilled it. Like, you actually didn’t know who I used to be earlier than that. Like, it doesn’t matter if I bought 7 million of that album [“Fearless”] earlier than you probably did that, which is what occurred. You didn’t know who I used to be earlier than that. It’s high quality.”

The transcript does corroborate that Swift indicated that she was okay with the line that goes “I really feel like me and Taylor Swift would possibly nonetheless have intercourse” and understood it as tongue-in-cheek. A lot of the dialog, although, is devoted to debating whether or not that was preferable to an alternate line, “I really feel like Taylor Swift would possibly nonetheless owe me intercourse.” West mentioned that Kardashian most well-liked the “owe me intercourse” model fairly than the “would possibly nonetheless have intercourse” line.

“I really feel like with my spouse, that she most likely didn’t like the ‘would possibly nonetheless have intercourse’ as a result of it might be like, what if she was on a TV present and mentioned ‘Me and Tom Brady would possibly nonetheless have intercourse’ or one thing?” West says. Swift responds, “It’s important to shield your relationship. Do what’s greatest. You simply had a child. You’re in the greatest place of your life. I wouldn’t ever advise you to f— with that.” She argues towards the “owe me intercourse” line most well-liked by Kardashian as a result of, in what is perhaps an understatement, feminists will object.

The dialog wasn’t only a blip in the careers of both Swift or West. For Swift, the repercussions had been monumental. Blowback was speedy after Kardashian leaked the excerpts, leading to headlines like The Verge’s “Kim Kardashian Used Snapchat to Show Taylor Swift Was Mendacity About Kanye West’s ‘Well-known.’” Swift quickly retreated from public view in wake of the backlash towards her, lastly returning with the largely darkish “Status” album and tour, which used snake imagery to play off the serpentine emoticons Kardashian utilized in her tweets when she lashed out towards Swift.

The decision begins with West asking if Swift will truly “launch” the tune for him on Twitter — despite the fact that later he admits he nonetheless hasn’t completed it but. Swift is greatly surprised by the concept, however West argues, “You’re obtained a military. You personal a rustic of mom—ing 2 billion individuals, mainly, that when you felt that it’s humorous and cool and like hip-hop, and felt like simply “The Faculty Dropout” and the artist like Ye that you simply love, then I believe that folks can be like method into it. And that’s why I believe it’s super-genius to have you ever be the one that claims, “Oh, I like this tune loads.’” After she balks, he provides, “You don’t have to do the launching and tweet. That was simply an additional concept I had.”

At one level, Swift says, “I want to consider it, as a result of you already know, if you hear one thing for the first time, you simply want to consider it. As a result of it’s completely loopy. I’m glad it’s not imply, although.” Later, West says, “I’m going to ship you the tune and ship you the actual wording and all the things about it, proper? After which we might sit and speak by way of it.” At the shut of the name, West guarantees, “I’m gonna go lay this verse, and I’m gonna ship it to you proper now.” Swift says, “Ship it to me. I’m excited.”

Swift’s camp has at all times contended that West by no means adopted up on his repeated vows to ship her the whole tune, with or with out the “that bitch” line.

The dialog additionally features a seven-minute monologue on West’s half through which he free-associates about being “a superb like 20, 30 million” in private debt, and how “it allowed the entire city to attempt to really feel like they may management Kanye and even speak to me like I’m common.” However, he added, “It’s like even in debt, he strikes round like he’s like a billionaire. I’m like, yeah, I’m a cultural trillionaire!”

He contends, “I, Kanye West, the man who created the style of music that’s the Weeknd, that’s Drake … Each single person who makes music proper now, (their) favourite album is ‘The Faculty Dropout.’ Each single person who makes music. However,” he laments, “I went into debt to my spouse by $6 million engaged on a f—ing home, lower than like a number of months in the past, and I used to be capable of pay her again earlier than Christmas and s— like that. So, you already know, once I discuss Nike, the concept that they wouldn’t give me a share, that I might make one thing that was so tangible, when Drake was simply rapping me into the motherf—ing garbage can, that I might have one thing that was tangible that confirmed my creativity and expressed myself, that additionally might be a enterprise that I might have a five-times a number of on and truly be capable to promote it for like 100 million, 200 million or a billion {dollars}, that was very critical.”

He additionally means that maintaining with the Kardashians, financially, was a significant pressure on him. “With my household. I felt like, look, if I’m simply the indignant black man with some cool pink footwear from Nike 5 years in the past, I used to be going to be visiting my daughter, versus be residing along with her. It might’ve been like, sufficient is sufficient. It wouldn’t have been cool anymore, as a result of it might have been a bunch of individuals, together with my spouse, that every one had no less than like 500, 400 million of their account. And then you definately get the indignant black man at the get together speaking about ‘I’m the one which put Kim in the gown! I’m the one which did this!’”

“I’m 100% going to be like a multi, multi, multi-billionaire. I believe it’s enjoyable that I can like be like Charlie Sheen and be like, ‘Hey, like, I obtained AIDS.’ …. I informed Drake that the different night time. I used to be like, ‘Yo, Drake, I’m in private debt.’ And for me to inform Drake, the f—ing primary bachelor in the world that may f—ing rap anyone right into a garbage can, that lives 4 blocks down the road from my spouse and like mainly f—s all of her associates, that I’m in private debt, it’s such a like placing down the sword or … exhibiting the hand, that I don’t have my poker face on with any of you guys.”

Even disinterested observers might spend months studying into the psychology of the full telephone name. Is West gaslighting Swift by prefacing what plainly appear to be derogatory lyrics by first suggesting that she ought to be excited to premiere the tune herself… or simply genuinely anticipating her to share in his sense of mirth? Did Swift suppose the traces that West did disclose to her had been in good enjoyable and innocent… or was she caught unaware and simply in people-pleaser mode (a theme of the “Miss Americana” documentary) when she signaled her tentative okay? Did West have already got the “bitch” line in thoughts and disingenuously withhold it… or was it one thing he added later, legitimately not imagining it might add additional ranges of offense, on high of a “made her well-known” assertion Swift was clearly already not blissful about? Is his glee after the name wraps up at having secretly filmed it satisfaction in having caught her in a “gotcha” second… or does he think about she would possibly later share his exultation in bringing a historic summit to gentle?

That’s earlier than contemporary and inevitable questions of intermarital debt exchanges, and, given West’s repeated Apple fixation, whether or not “Steve Jobs-type music” is an precise style.

Hardcore followers of both artist might not have their thoughts modified about which is the snake. And never many followers of both have but heard or learn the whole telephone name, because it’s largely been a collection of excerpts going viral on social media. However for now, Swifties are claiming some vindication and having fun with making the #KanyeWestIsOverParty hashtag be one in every of the high trending world gadgets on Twitter, the method #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty trended the day Kardashian launched her snippets.

Who leaked the 25-minute video and why? That continues to be a thriller. Clearly the authentic supply was inside the West camp, however whether or not it was put out into the world to embarrass him or for different functions stays unclear. Some sources have instructed it might need been set free by a disgruntled former worker, however the Mirror newspaper in the UK has run with a narrative with the (purely speculative) headline: “Kanye West’s Taylor Swift name ‘leaked by Kris Jenner’ as ‘coronavirus stole headlines.’” Whoever the supply, getting an extra deeper peek into the thriller is clearly intriguing thousands and thousands of individuals searching for a distraction from extra apocalyptic issues, nonetheless un-sports-like it may appear to the principal events.

As one tweeter mentioned: “This entire ‘rewatch traditional sporting occasions throughout quarantine’ factor simply leveled up.”

The total transcript follows.

West: [To someone outside room.] Lock that door and then stand on the different facet of it till I knock for you … No, lock the doorways up.

West: [Resuming a conversation in progress with Swift, her end initially unintelligible.] …old skool s—, yeah. I’m doing nice. I really feel so superior about the music. The album’s popping out February 11, I’m doing the vogue present February 11 at Madison Sq. Backyard, we’re dropping the album February 12th that morning. It’s like…

Swift: [Inaudible.]

West: Oh, thanks so, a lot. Yeah. It feels good. It seems like actual Ye, Apple, Steve Jobs-type music. So my subsequent single, I needed you to tweet it. It’s a superb Friday to drop it. It’s a superb Friday tune. In order that’s why I’m calling you, that I needed you to place the tune out.

Swift: Oh, wow. Like, um, what would individuals… I suppose it might simply be, individuals can be like, “Whyyyy is that this taking place?” They might suppose I had one thing to do with it, most likely.

West: Nicely, the purpose why it will likely be taking place is as a result of it has a really controversial line at the starting of the tune about you.

Swift: [Apprehensively.] What does it say?

West: So it says… and the tune is so, so dope. And I’ve actually sat with my spouse, with my entire administration staff, with all the things and tried to remodel this line. I’ve thought of this line for eight months. I’ve had this line and I’ve tried to remodel it each which method. And the authentic method that I thought of it’s the greatest method, nevertheless it’s the most controversial method. So it’s gonna go Eminem slightly bit, so are you able to brace your self for a second?

Swift: [Sounding resigned.] Yeah.

West: Okay. All proper. Wait a second, you sound unhappy.

Swift: Nicely, is it gonna be imply?

West: No, I don’t suppose it’s imply.

Swift: Okay, then, let me hear it.

West: Okay. It says, um,… and the humorous factor is, once I first performed it and my spouse heard it, she was like, “Huh? What? That’s too loopy,” blah, blah, blah. After which like when Ninja from Die Atwoord heard it, he was like, “Oh my God, that is the craziest s—. For this reason I like Kanye,” blah, blah, blah, that sort of factor. And now it’s like my spouse’s favourite f—ing line. I simply needed to present you some premise of that. Proper?

Swift: Okay.

West: So it says “To all my Southside [N-word] that know me greatest, I really feel like Taylor Swift would possibly owe me intercourse.”

Swift: [Laughs, relieved.] That’s not imply.

West: Okay. Nicely, that is the factor the place I’m calling you, since you’re obtained a military. You personal a rustic of mom—ing 2 billion individuals, mainly, that when you felt that it’s humorous and cool and like hip-hop, and felt like simply “The Faculty Dropout” and the artist like Ye that you simply love, then I believe that folks can be like method into it. And that’s why I believe it’s super-genius to have you ever be the one that claims, “Oh, I like this tune loads. Like, yeah, no matter, that is cool, no matter.” It’s like, I obtained like s— on my album the place I’m like, “I guess me and Ray J can be associates, if we ain’t love the identical bitch.”

Swift: Oh my God! I imply, I want to consider it, as a result of you already know, if you hear one thing for the first time, you simply want to consider it. As a result of it’s completely loopy. I’m glad it’s not imply, although. It doesn’t really feel imply. However oh my God, the buildup you gave it, I believed it was going to be like, “That silly, dumb bitch.” However it’s not. So I don’t know. I imply, the launch factor, I believe it might be sort of complicated to individuals. However I positively like… I positively suppose that once I’m requested about it, in fact I’ll be like, “Yeah, I like that. I believe it’s hilarious.” However, um, I want to consider it.

West: You don’t have to do the launching and tweet. That was simply an additional concept I had. However when you suppose that that’s cool, then it’s cool. If not… I imply, we’re launching the s— like on simply good Fridays on SoundCloud, on the web site, s— like that.

Swift: You realize, the factor about me is, something that I do turns into like a feminist think-piece. And if I launch it, they’re going to be like, wow, like, they’ll simply flip into one thing that… I believe if I launch it, actually, I believe it’ll be much less cool. As a result of I believe if I launch it, it provides this degree of criticism. As a result of having that many followers and having that many eyeballs on me proper now, individuals are simply searching for me to do one thing dumb or silly or lame. And I don’t know. I sort of really feel like individuals would attempt to make it unfavourable if it got here from me, have you learnt what I imply? I believe I’m very self-aware about the place I’m, and I really feel like proper now I’m like this near overexposure.

West: Oh. Nicely, this one, I believe it is a actually cool factor to have.

Swift: I do know, I imply, it’s like a praise, sort of. [Chuckles.]

West: I’ve this line the place I mentioned… And my spouse actually didn’t like this one, as a result of we tried to make it nicer. So I say “For all my Southside [N-word] that know me greatest, I really feel like me and Taylor would possibly nonetheless have intercourse.” And my spouse was actually not with that one. She was far more into the “She owes you intercourse.” However then the “owe” half was like the feminist group-type shit that I used to be like, ahhhhh.

Swift: That’s the half that I used to be sort of… I imply, they ‘re each actually edgy, however that’s the solely factor about that line is that it’s like, then the feminists are going to return out. However I imply, you don’t give a f—. So…

West: Yeah, mainly. Nicely, what I give a f— about is simply you as an individual, as a buddy….

Swift: That’s candy.

West: I need issues that make you’re feeling good. I don’t wish to do rap that makes individuals really feel dangerous. Like in fact, like I’m mad at Nike, so individuals suppose, “Oh, he’s a bully. He ran on stage with Taylor. He’s bullying Nike now,” this $50 billion firm.

Swift: Why are individuals saying you’re bullying Nike?

West: As a result of on “Details,” like, I say, “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy, they line up for days / Nike out right here dangerous, they’ll’t give s— away.”

Swift: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I imply, that’s simply what you do, although. I imply, I wouldn’t say that it’s attainable to bully an organization like Nike. However I imply… um, yeah, I imply, go along with no matter line you suppose is healthier. It’s clearly very tongue-in-cheek both method. And I actually respect you telling me about it. That’s very nice.

West: Oh, yeah. I simply had a duty to you as a buddy. I imply, thanks for being like so cool about it.

Swift: Thanks. Yeah, I actually respect it. The heads-up is so good. You’d be stunned how many individuals simply do issues with out even asking or seeing if I’d be okay with it, and I simply actually respect it. I by no means would have anticipated you to inform me a couple of line in one in every of your songs. That’s very nice that you simply did.

West: You imply like surprising s— such as you taking the time to present somebody a extremely, actually helpful award and then they fully run for president proper afterwards? Like surprising in that sort of method? [Laughs.] [A few months earlier, at the 2015 MTV Awards, Swift presented West with his lifetime achievement award, followed by a rambling speech in which he acknowledged he had smoked pot beforehand and was going to run for president.]

Swift: [Laughs.] We’ve got not talked about what occurred.

West: I simply thought that was wavy. It was vibey. The humorous factor is, I thought of the weed and the president, each of these issues I thought of in the bathe the day earlier than and simply began laughing like loopy. I used to be like, I gotta say that I had simply smoked some weed and then say I’m gonna run for president… So these are my bases of… I knew I needed to say the factor about going to love the Dodgers sport with my daughter and like getting booed and that being scary, and I knew I needed to say like me altering and fascinated with individuals extra since I had a daughter. After which I needed to say the weed factor. After which I needed to say the president factor. And all the things else was similar to off the cuff.

Swift: Oh my God. It was positively prefer it stole the present… After which the flowers that you simply despatched me. I Instagrammed an image of them and it’s the most Instagram likes I’ve ever gotten. It was like 2.7 million likes on that image of the flowers you despatched me. Loopy.

West: It’s some connection or one thing that I believe is actually essential about that second once we met on stage. There’s one thing that I believe is actually essential about that, and the place humanity goes, or now the place me and Kim are, and having a household and simply all the things, the method issues are touchdown. So it’s at all times… Relationships are extra essential than punchlines, you already know.

Swift: Yeah, I imply, I don’t suppose anyone would hearken to that and be like, “Oh, that’s an actual diss” — like, “She should be crying about that line.” And I believe due to how loopy and unusual and fateful the method we met was, I believe now we have to select our moments to do stuff collectively and be certain that it’s solely actually cool stuff.

West: Yeah, precisely. We are able to’t have it like be any person else’s concept that will get in entrance and they’re like… As a result of when you’re like a extremely true, artistic, visceral, vibey kind particular person, it’s most likely arduous so that you can work at a company. So how are you going to give a artistic artistic concepts and you’re working in a home of non-creativity? It’s like this bizarre… So at any time when we speak immediately… Okay, now what if later in the tune I used to be additionally to have mentioned, uh… “I made her well-known”? Is {that a}…

Swift: [Apprehensively.] Did you say that?

West: Sure, it’d’ve occurred. [Laughs.]

Swift: Nicely, what am I going to do about it?

West: Uh, like, do the hair flip?

Swift: Yeah. I imply… Um… It’s simply sort of like, no matter, at this level. However I imply, you’ve obtained to inform the story the method that it occurred to you and the method that you simply’ve skilled it. Like, you actually didn’t know who I used to be earlier than that. Like, it doesn’t matter if I bought 7 million of that album [“Fearless”] earlier than you probably did that, which is what occurred. You didn’t know who I used to be earlier than that. It’s high quality. However, um, yeah. I can’t wait to listen to it.

West: I imply, it’s enjoyable. It’s positively… You’re able to pattern. That’s all I can say.

Swift: Uh, what’s the tune known as?

West: Uh, it is perhaps known as “Hood Well-known.”

Swift: Oh, cool. Is it going to be like a single-single, or is it going to be a SoundCloud launch? What are you doing?

West: Oh, this one proper right here is like f—ing Tune of the 12 months-type territory.

Swift: Oh my God. Wonderful. That’s loopy. Oh my God. Talking of Tune of the 12 months, are you going to the Grammys?

West: Uh, you already know what? I used to be pondering to not do it. However I believe that this tune… You realize what? I’m going to ship you the tune and ship you the actual wording and all the things about it, proper? After which we might sit and speak by way of it. But when the tune goes and f—ing simply…

[The video goes out momentarily, as the filmer’s phone battery apparently dies. When it resumes, they are still discussing whether West might attend the Grammys.]

Swift: … they simply take a look at us and go… [Unintelligible] …Even when we’ve made an unimaginable achievement, it’s more durable for individuals to write down down our names for some purpose. That’s simply human nature. It’s envy. It’s asking individuals in our business to vote for the people who find themselves already killing it.

West: Yeah. It’s like so many individuals needed Meek Mills (sic) to win as a result of Drake was simply killing it for therefore lengthy, and they had been similar to, “We simply want, like, Meek Mills (sic) to, like…” However I believe, you already know, okay… In order that has my thoughts going by way of a number of locations to problem-solve. I used to be speaking to Ben Horowitz — have you learnt this man? He’s a VC. Ben Horowitz out of San Fran. However he’s down with that.

Swift: I do know that identify. I don’t know him.

West: It’s similar to the San Fran clique, you already know, that kind of factor, like he stays down the road from Mark Zuckerberg and s— like that. So I used to be speaking to him and I used to be like, “Bro”… Like me, I’m in private debt. I’m in debt by a superb like 20, 30 million, ever since the vogue, and nonetheless haven’t made it out of it. In order that’s a part of the purpose why I needed to go to Roc Nation and the touring offers advanced, and it allowed the entire city to attempt to really feel like they may management Kanye and even speak to me like I’m common or have brokers do it, however they noticed they couldn’t. It’s like even in debt, he strikes round like he’s like a billionaire. I’m like, yeah, I’m a cultural trillionaire! I might need monetary money owed. So I informed Ben Horowitz, I used to be like, “You guys, you, Mark Zuckerberg or whoever, Tim Cook dinner, you guys have to scrub that up.” So I’m sending Ben Horowitz my present stability. That signifies that l’m not up 50, not up 100 million, not up 200 million, not up 300 million. No —unfavourable 20 million, at present. I, Kanye West, the man who created the style of music that’s the Weeknd, that’s Drake — the man who created… Each single person who makes music proper now, favourite album is “The Faculty Dropout.” Each single person who makes music. However I’m wealthy sufficient… Like, I went into debt to my spouse by 6 million engaged on a f—ing home, lower than like a number of months in the past, and I used to be capable of pay her again earlier than Christmas and s— like that. So, you already know, once I discuss Nike, the concept that they wouldn’t give me a share, that I might make one thing that was so tangible, when Drake was simply rapping me into the motherf—ing garbage can, that I might have one thing that was tangible that confirmed my creativity and expressed myself, that additionally might be a enterprise that I might have a five-times a number of on and truly be capable to promote it for like 100 million, 200 million or a billion {dollars}, that was very critical. Each dialog, each time I’d scream at Charlemagne (Tha God) or scream at (radio host) Sway, that was actually, actually, actually critical. And it additionally was with my household. I felt like, look, if I’m simply the indignant black man with some cool pink footwear from Nike 5 years in the past, I used to be going to be visiting my daughter, versus be residing along with her. It might’ve been like, sufficient is sufficient. It wouldn’t have been cool anymore, as a result of it might have been a bunch of individuals, together with my spouse, that every one had no less than like 500, 400 million of their account. And then you definately get the indignant black man at the get together speaking about “I’m the one which put Kim in the gown! I’m the one which did this!” However it by no means realized itself. In order that’s one in every of the issues I simply talked to Ben… And I discuss it on the album. Discuss private debt and s—. Simply the concept like, “Oh s—, this dude with this f—ing Maybach that makes f—ing $50 million a tour nonetheless hasn’t lined it up or got here out of the level when AEG and Reside Nation wouldn’t give him a deal.” The debt began after “Watch the Throne” [West’s joint album with Jay-Z], as a result of I obtained no deal. However I nonetheless was doing my artistic initiatives by myself, taking pictures a movie, doing a vogue present, simply attempting to be very Disney, be very visceral, be artistic. And…

Swift: I imply, I’m certain you’ve thought of this up and down, however I imply, is there a method to monetize these in a method that you simply thought would nonetheless really feel genuine however make them right into a multibillion greenback firm?

West: Nicely, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re in the plans of. I’m 100% going to be like a multi, multi, multi-billionaire. I believe it’s enjoyable that I can like be like Charlie Sheen and be like, “Hey, like, I obtained AIDS.” You realize, like…. To me, I informed Drake that the different night time. I used to be like, “Yo, Drake, I’m in private debt.” And for me to inform Drake, the f—ing primary bachelor in the world that may f—ing rap anyone right into a garbage can, that lives 4 blocks down the road from my spouse and like mainly f—s all of her associates, that I’m in private debt, it’s such a like placing down the sword or placing down the hand or opening, exhibiting the hand. That I don’t have my poker face on with any of you guys. I’m simply me. I’m only a artistic. You realize, all the things I did, even when it was mistimed, no matter it’d’ve been from a… It’s at all times like from a superb place, and I do know that I’ll overcome it and I do know that the world will overcome it. As a result of, like, I’m going to alter the world. I’m going to make it… I’m gonna make individuals’s lives higher on some post-Steve Jobs, Howard Hughes-type shit. Like, I’m going to do issues with training. I’m going to do issues that assist to settle down murders in Chicago or throughout the globe. Issues that assist to settle down police brutality, to equalize the wealth amidst the class system. As a result of there’s a bunch of lessons of rich people who hate Obama as a result of he’s extra social and he needs the individuals who don’t have something to have all the things. And in my little method, by studying easy methods to design, design is one thing that’s solely given to the wealthy at present. The precise coloration palette that Hermes makes use of versus the coloration palette that Ceaselessly 21 makes use of — a coloration palette is extraordinarily essential. Colour is essential. You realize, the data of proportions… you already know, the measurement of our home versus the measurement of another person’s homes, and simply the dynamics of that proportion. Like, I don’t need this dialog to go too, too lengthy, however I needed to present you a little bit of the place I’m at and the perspective that I’m at and the method… the incontrovertible fact that I’m the microprocessor of our tradition. Which means like, I can determine easy methods to give Rihanna a Mary J. Blige-type album. I can determine easy methods to get the vogue world to just accept my spouse, and thus the entire household. I can determine a number of not possible… I can determine easy methods to make one thing that you simply’re sporting to the airport, 5 years after the whole globe was like, “Cling that [N-word] alive and f— him, and let’s watch him die, slowly, publicly.” So, it’s loads. I figured that out for myself, so it’s a number of s— that we collectively, with the energy that you’ve and your followers, the energy my spouse has, the energy that I’ve, that we will do to actually make it the place it’s not simply the wealthy getting richer, however… You realize, make it not only a f—ing charity, not singing for Africa, however change issues in a method that folks can expertise s— themselves, a chunk of the good life. You realize?

Swift: Yeah. I imply, they’re wonderful concepts and wonderful ideas, and I positively would love to speak to you extra about it. I do know you need to do one thing proper now, however I like that that’s the place you’re headed. And it’s been like that. I imply, once we went to dinner, there have been the rumblings of these concepts. I like that you simply’re at all times pondering outward. And over the final six, seven, eight years, nonetheless lengthy it’s been since that occurred, I haven’t at all times appreciated you, however I’ve at all times revered you. And I believe that’s what you’re saying if you say like, you already know, “I is perhaps in debt, however I could make these items occur, and I’ve the concepts to do it, and I can create these items or these ideas.” Like, I’m at all times going to respect you. And I’m actually glad that you simply had the respect to name me and inform me that as a buddy about the tune, and it’s a extremely cool factor to do, and a extremely good present of friendship. So thanks.

West: Oh, thanks too.

Swift: And you already know, if individuals ask me about it, look, I believe it might be nice for me to be like, “Look, he known as me and informed me the line earlier than it got here out. Like, the joke’s on you guys – we’re high quality.”

West: Yeah. Yeah. Okay. I believe that’s just about the change proper there.

Swift: Yeah. Like, you guys wish to name this a feud, you wish to name this throwing shade, however you already know, proper after the tune comes out, I’m gonna be on a Grammy pink carpet, and they’re gonna ask me about it and I’ll be like, “He known as me and despatched me the tune earlier than it got here out.” So I believe we’re good.

West: Okay. I’m gonna go lay this verse, and I’m gonna ship it to you proper now.

Swift: [Taken aback.] Oh, you simply… you haven’t recorded it but?

West: I recorded it. I’m nuancing the traces — like the final model of it says, “Me and Taylor would possibly nonetheless have intercourse.” After which my spouse was like, ”That doesn’t sound as arduous!”

Swift: Nicely, I imply, she’s saying that actually as a result of she’s your spouse, and like, um… So I believe no matter one you suppose is definitely higher. I imply, clearly do what’s greatest on your relationship, too. I believe “owes me intercourse,” it says various things. It says… “Owes me intercourse” means like “Look, I made her what she is. She truly owes me.” Which goes to separate individuals, as a result of individuals who like me are going to be like, “She doesn’t owe him s—.” However then individuals who like thought it was bad-ass and loopy and superior that you simply’re so outspoken are going to be like, “Yeah, she does. It made her well-known.” So it’s extra provocative to say “nonetheless have intercourse,” as a result of nobody would see that coming. They’re each loopy. Do what you need. They’re each going to get each single headline in the world. “Owes me intercourse” is slightly bit extra like throwing shade, and the different one’s extra flirtatious. It simply relies on what you wish to accomplish with it.

West: Yeah, I really feel like with my spouse, that she most likely didn’t like the “would possibly nonetheless have intercourse” as a result of it might be like, what if she was on a TV present and mentioned “Me and Tom Brady would possibly nonetheless have intercourse” or one thing?

Swift: It’s important to shield your relationship. Do what’s greatest. You simply had a child. You’re in the greatest place of your life. I wouldn’t ever advise you to f— with that. Simply decide no matter… It’s trigger and impact. One is gonna make individuals really feel a sure method, and it’s gonna be a barely completely different emotion for the different. However it’s not… It doesn’t matter to me. There’s not one which hurts my emotions and the different doesn’t.

West: Yeah. It’s simply, once I’m pointing this gun, what I attempted to do in a different way than two years in the past, is like once I shoot a gun, I attempt to level it away from my face. So one is slightly bit extra flirtatious and simpler… I believe, so actually, meaning the dialog is actually: One is sort of a little bit higher for the public and slightly bit much less good for the relationship. One is slightly bit worse for the public and higher for the relationship.

Swift: Yeah. I can hear it. However it’s your objectives, actually. I imply, you at all times simply go along with your intestine — clearly. However, um, wonderful. Ship it to me. I’m excited.

West: All proper, cool. Thanks a lot.

Swift: Superior. I’ll speak to you later.

West: All proper, cool. Peace. Bye.

West: [To cameraman.] We needed to get that on the file.

Cameraman: [About interruption.] I’m sorry. The battery on this factor died.

West: It’s simply when it dies… You get some s— like Kanye speaking to Taylor Swift explaining that line? There’s gotta be three cameras on that one. We are able to’t miss one ingredient.