Taylor Swift and Kanye Wests Telephonic Conversation Leaked

Leaked footage of what appears to be a 2016 telephone dialog between Taylor Swift and Kanye West shines new gentle on whether or not or not Swift gave her blessing for his music “Well-known.” The music has the lyrics:

“I really feel like me and Taylor would possibly nonetheless have intercourse / Why? I made that bitch well-known (God rattling) / I made that bitch well-known.” West’s partner Kim Kardashian had earlier shared a clip of the cellphone identify throughout which Swift appeared to approve the highway, nevertheless the model new, fuller clip, reveals that West acknowledged the highway would solely be: “I really feel Taylor would possibly owe me intercourse.”

He doesn’t level out calling her a bitch or taking credit score rating for her fame. Kardashian referred to as Swift a “snake” for expressing anger over West calling her a bitch. One other clip from that call makes no level out of the whole lyrics.