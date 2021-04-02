Taylor Swift Announces ‘Fearless’ Bonus Track Titles… as Anagrams

Taylor Swift bought a leap on Easter by placing her Easter eggs out on Good Friday. One week out from the discharge of “Fearless (Taylor’s Model),” her re-recording of the 2008 album “Fearless,” the singer has issued the titles of the bonus songs which can be being appended to the unique monitor record, although she made followers work for it, just a bit.

“The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll suppose I’m after you watch this video,” she wrote in a social media submit. “Degree: Knowledgeable. Joyful decoding!”

The extent of clues was not almost skilled sufficient to maintain hardcore Swifties from shortly sussing out what she was as much as within the 30-second clip, which included a beforehand unheard music enjoying backward whereas phrases scrambled into anagrams got here and went on-screen.

The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll suppose I’m after you watch this video. Degree: Knowledgeable Joyful decoding! pic.twitter.com/xBXBXGVcdb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 2, 2021

One music has already been launched — “You All Over Me,” that includes Maren Morris — so “EMNRA,” as an example, was not a lot of a puzzle (and it was not Swift signaling that she is a secret NRA member who loves em-dashes).

Keith City was apparently revealed as the opposite duet accomplice becoming a member of Morris among the many bonus tracks, that are six beforehand unreleased songs that have been written throughout the “Fearless” period and, like the present ones from that album, have been newly recorded for this Huge Machine-skirting challenge.

The opposite 5 monitor names, based on swiftly decoding followers: “We Had been Joyful,” “Don’t You,” “Mr. Completely Wonderful,” “Bye Bye Child” and “That’s When.”

Backward masking-savvy Swift followers additionally performed the 30-second snippet in reverse to choose up these lyrics: “‘I bumped into you someplace / I didn’t imply to stare / I hope she’s by no means like me / I’m certain she’ll make you content.”

Swift reps declined to verify the fan decoding, though it’s anticipated that there can be a front-ways announcement of the titles, too, previous to the album popping out April 9.