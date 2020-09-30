Taylor Swift Approves of Yungblud Mashing Her Up With Avril Lavigne

In all probability nobody had thought that Taylor Swift’s latest “Cardigan” and Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You” have been comparable sufficient to belong collectively in a medley earlier than Yungblud did, however upon listening to his strings-lade mashup, the “Folklore” artist was swift together with her approval.

Yungblud blended the 2 songs in a phase filmed for BBC Radio 1’s annual Dwell Lounge Month, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar and joined by a cellist and two violin gamers.

Retweeting Yungblud’s posting of the efficiency, Swift wrote, “WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to listen to Cardigan intertwined with the fantastic @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!”

Curiously, Yungblud didn’t stick terribly near the melody of both hit, transposing “Cardigan” to a extra cheerful key, and ditching some of the minor chords from Lavigne’s tune as properly, arising with an altogether extra cheerful-sounding juxtaposition of the 2 in any other case extra bittersweet songs.

Yungblud referred to the 2 singers as “my favorite ladies” in his unique tweet, writing, “CARDIGAN x IM WITH YOU … lined my favorite ladies @taylorswift13 n @AvrilLavigne for the @BBCR1 dwell lounge! go watch full vid on youtube and run up the coms with ‘[hearts]s’ present em you’re bhc! #yungbludscardigan.”

Swift has been a customer to the Dwell Lounge herself earlier than for some stunning covers, like Phil Collins’ “Can’t Cease Loving You” final yr.

The native Brit additionally carried out a tune of his personal, “Strawberry Lipstick.” “Enjoying the Dwell Lounge was all the time a large dream of mine – I used to have the CDs as a child,” he vowed forward of the looks. “To do it final yr was so insane, however this time I’ve eight months of repressed power and an entire lot of fireplace to get out. So convey your petrol!”