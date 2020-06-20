Taylor Swift Calls for Juneteenth to Be a National Holiday – Variety

In a message posted to her Instagram and Twitter, Taylor Swift expressed why she believes Juneteenth ought to be a nationwide vacation and introduced that she has given her workers the time off.

Together with a prolonged caption, Swift reposted a video made by media group The Root that explains the historical past of Juneteenth and why it ought to be celebrated by everybody.

“It’s been over 150 years for the reason that first Juneteenth. Isn’t it time Juneteenth turned a nationwide vacation?” the video asks. “Juneteenth is not only about freedom, however the struggle of our ancestors, the dedication, and the consideration that someday, their youngsters, their youngsters’s youngsters and their youngsters’s youngsters’s youngsters can be free.”

Swift additional elaborated on the video in her caption, mentioning that she has given her workers the time off in order that they will have a good time the vacation.

“Personally, I’ve made the choice to give all of my workers June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day any longer and to proceed to educate myself on the historical past that introduced us to this current second,” Swift wrote.

Swift additionally shared how she and her household have been actively educating themselves so as to turn into higher allies to the Black group.

Associated Tales

“For my household, all the things that has transpired lately provides us a chance to replicate, hear, and reprogram any a part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to by no means let privilege lie dormant when it could possibly be used to get up for what’s proper,” Swift wrote.

See the complete publish beneath.