Taylor Swift Fans Trying To Get To The Bottom Of That Mysterious Killing Eve Cover

Depart a Remark
Season Three of Killing Eve is presently in full swing, with only one extra episode left earlier than the season wraps up. The penultimate episode “Stunning Monster” simply aired on AMC and BBC America, which featured a full title sequence. The titles additionally included a brand new track, a moody and darkish cowl of Taylor Swift’s hit “Look What You Made Me Do” that sounds virtually nothing like the unique. However Swift’s followers imagine that Taylor herself produced the brand new cowl, particularly after she promoted it on social media.
The new cowl of “Look What You Made Me Do” was launched by the mysterious band Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership, which seemingly did not exist previous to the Taylor Swift cowl touchdown on Killing Eve. Fans imagine that Taylor is definitely answerable for the duvet, and releasing it below a pseudonym to be able to keep away from her ongoing authorized battle with producer Scooter Braun. Swift shared the duvet on social media, test it out under:
Even essentially the most hardcore of Swifties won’t have realized that Killing Eve‘s title sequence included a canopy of “Look What You Made Me Do”, particularly contemplating the adjustments to the melody and male vocals. However the query remaining is: who precisely is Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership?
Taylor Swift’s above tweet rapidly went viral, and the followers rapidly started digging into any data concerning Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership. On the time of writing, the “Look What You Made Me Do” cowl that appeared on Killing Eve is the one observe that is been launched by the mysterious group. What’s extra the title Nils Sjöberg is seemingly credited as a producer on the observe’s YouTube video. Nils Sjöberg is a pseudonym Taylor Swift has beforehand used Calvin Harris’ track “This Is What You Got here For.” So did Swift produce the brand new cowl herself? That’s precisely what the fandom believes.
Loads of Swifties have taken to social media consequently, cheering on Taylor Swift for what appears to be a sly strategy to produce her personal cowl with out having to pay producer Scooter Braun, who Swift has had a really public feud with. Take a look at one fan response under.
Taylor Swift has been vocal about her historical past with Scooter Braun, in addition to her historical past of being silenced beforehand. Fans acquired a deeper look into her life with the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which was very a lot centered on the younger singer/songwriter utilizing her voice for causes she believes in.
Taylor Swift’s has been open about her points with Scooter Braun prior to now, in addition to her quest to get the total rights to her first six albums. Sadly this has been a wrestle, with the songwriter not truly having authorized and monetary dominion over her numerous hit songs. This contains “Look What You Made Me Do”, with the fandom believing Swift is utilizing a pseudonym to be able to launch the duvet that in the end appeared on Killing Eve Season 3.
This fan concept hasn’t been confirmed or denied simply but, however already it is served as fodder for numerous memes. Test one humorous response under,
It will make sense that Taylor Swift would wish to write a track for Killing Eve, given the 30 year-old singer’s private style in tv. She’s an enormous fan of Gray’s Anatomy, which is what Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is probably finest recognized for. She’s additionally revealed that she’s a fan of Killing Eve, so it looks as if a match made in heaven.
If Taylor Swift did produce “Look What You Made Me Do”, there’s nonetheless one other query: who’s the voice of Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Membership? Fans truly imagine the person singing is Taylor’s brother Austin Swift. We’ll simply have to attend and see because the state of affairs progresses. I am additionally desirous to see if Killing Eve makes use of the track for its title sequence shifting ahead.
Killing Eve airs new episodes Sundays on AMC and BBC America. Remember to take a look at our midseason premiere record to plan your subsequent binge watch.
Add Comment