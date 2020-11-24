Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ Concert Film to Debut on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift is bringing an “intimate” live performance movie for her newest album, “Folklore,” completely to Disney Plus simply in time for Thanksgiving.

Swift and her collaborators on the album — The Nationwide’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) — secretly recorded it earlier this yr, 1000’s of miles aside from one another. That they had by no means been in the identical room collectively till they filmed the “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Classes” particular.

In September 2020, Swift and the remainder of the album’s personnel assembled for the primary time collectively at Lengthy Pond Studio in upstate New York (the place The Nationwide recorded “Sleep Effectively Beast”) to carry out all 17 songs on the album so as. The movie will premiere completely on Disney Plus on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 12:01 a.m. PT. (Watch the trailer beneath.)

As well as, the music from “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Classes” shall be out there on streaming companies on the identical time (Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. PT).

Swift made the shock announcement on social media Tuesday. “Effectively it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve received an announcement. You haven’t seen this movie earlier than. folklore: the lengthy pond studio classes shall be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus,” she wrote on Twitter. The quantity 13 is, famously, Swift’s fortunate quantity.

“It’s an album that permits you to really feel your emotions, and it’s a product of isolation,” Swift says within the trailer for the movie. Antonoff remarks that he “by no means labored on an album like this,” to which Swift replies, “I used to be so glad that we did, as a result of it turned out that everyone wanted cry — in addition to us.”

The discharge of the “Folklore” movie on Disney Plus comes on the heels of Swift’s trio of wins at Sunday’s American Music Awards, together with the highest Artist of the 12 months laurel. (She additionally broke her personal report for the most-ever AMA wins.) On the telecast, Swift defined that she couldn’t attend the AMAs as a result of she’s re-recording her total Large Machine catalog, as she doesn’t have the rights to the masters for her first six albums.

Swift directed “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Classes,” which was filmed on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded within the studio, together with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic digital camera with greater than 30 toes of curved monitor.

Watch the trailer for “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Classes”: