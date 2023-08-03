Taylor Swift Gives Eras Tour Truck Drivers $100,000 Bonuses That Will Change Their Lives:

On Monday, the day before the end of the US part of her extremely popular Eras Tour, Swift gave a big bonus to a number of team members, including the tour’s truck drivers, who have done a lot of heavy work upon the road with her.

Michael Scherkenbach, the owner and chairman of Denver, Colorado-based Shomotion trucking business, told CNN that Swift surprised the tour’s trucking staff by giving each driver a check for $100,000.

What’s strange is how much. Swift provided an overall of $55 million to her staff, involving the road crew, chefs, dancers, and truck drivers.

Tylor Swift Started Her Tour Within March:

The Grammy winner started her tour in March within Glendale, Arizona, and wowed fans with a set list of 44 songs from her whole career. Since then, people like Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, and many more have come to her shows.

Swift said in June that she would be going around the world and playing shows in Europe, Asia, as well as Australia in 2024.

Tylor Swift Will Be Performing With In Latin America For The First Time:

Early this month, the singer announced that she would be performing in Latin America for the first time outside of the United States. She also hinted that there would be “LOTS” more plans to come.

The Pop Queen Is Going To Perform Six Sold Out Show At Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium:

Sources say that the pop queen, who will perform six completely sold-out performances at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, just presented gifts worth more than $55 million to everyone working on her huge show, including her dancers, riggers, sound techs, and chefs.

He said that Shomotion was one of the two companies that the tour used to get around. “My company is in charge of moving the stage as well as structure, which is kind of like the skeleton of the concert venue.”

Scherkenbach wouldn’t say how many of his employees got the six-figure bonus, but he did say that it was nearly 50 people from all of the driving teams.

The Usual Bonus Amount Is Between $5,000 And $10,000:

He said that the “generous” amount is much more than the usual bonus. “Usually, the amount is between $5,000 and $10,000 per person. So this huge amount is hard to believe.” Scherkenbach stated it represents a “life-changing” quantity of money, which is even better.

“These men and women travel from place to place. He said, “They sleep all day while working all night.” “It’s a hard thing to do. They spend weeks away from their families as well as young children. They have been away from home for twenty-four weeks on Taylor’s tour.”

Scherkenbach said, “The Taylor family remains there and nice to our drivers, yet Scott doesn’t usually run the meeting.”

“Scott made a speech in which he said that he and Taylor had talked about this and agreed that everyone should get a bonus. Taylor insisted upon writing each driver a handmade note and putting her initials in wax on the package.

On Each Package, The Value Of The Bonus Was Written:

On each package, the value of the bonus was written. “The drivers didn’t want to look because they didn’t want to be too rude.

But one person saw $1,000, another saw $10,000, and the third person said, “Well, this has to be a joke!” Scherkenbach said so. After the letter, the checks and the tax form that went with them were given.