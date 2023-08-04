Taylor Swift Has Added More Dates To Her Eras Tour For The U.S. And Canada In The Fall Of 2024:

The Eras Tour will not be done with the U.S. after all next week. Taylor Swift’s stadium tour will return to the U.S. and Canada within November and October of 2024, not this year.

Swift announced Thursday morning that she would be playing 15 more shows in four North American cities. This included a long-awaited answer to the musical question, “What about Canada?”

The Era’s Tour Conclude With 6 Shows At The Rogers Centre Within Toronto:

The Eras Tour will end with six shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, in November 2024. For now, these are the last dates of the tour. Before that, three shows have been added Miami, New Orleans, as well as Indianapolis, all of which will happen this fall.

The shows are at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from October 18–20, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from October 25–27, and the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from November 1–3.

Tylor Swift Added New Show Within North America For Fall Of 2024:

Taylor Swift has added new North American tour stops for the fall of 2024 within Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, as well as Toronto. This means that fans will have to try even harder to get tickets to what is likely to be the most popular tour ever.

Swift’s current U.S. Eras Tour dates, which will end on August 9 in Los Angeles after almost five months, have drawn more than 2 million people to venues.

Since the first on-sale was frustrating for many Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets, Ticketmaster is using its Verified Fan program to roll out the on-sales more slowly.

Tylor Swift Give These News Via Instagram Post:

Swift wrote upon social media, “Turns out it’s NOT the conclusion of an era.” “The Eras Tour is coming to Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, as well as Toronto in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Now is the time for verified fans to sign up for all shows. Go to TaylorSwift.com to find out more.”

Fans can find out on Swift’s website that Verified Fan registration for her 2019 U.S. shows is open now, but only until this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. seats for the new shows will also be on sites like VividSeats, StubHub, as well as SeatGeek where people can buy and sell seats.

Tylor Swift Did Not Clarify That Which City Is The Last So We Can Say That They Can Add More City’s Within Tour:

Notably, Swift failed to clarify that these were the last cities for the tour. This leaves the door open for possibly more changes to be made after the tour makes an unplanned trip back to North America after going all over Europe in 2024.

As of this morning, most people knew that the U.S. portion of the Eras Tour was supposed to end with a six-night run at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, which starts tonight and ends on August 9.

Swift Is Going To Spent Her Rest Year Performing Within Latin America:

From there, Swift will spend the rest of the year performing in Latin America, though not as often as she has been in the United States since the Eras Tour began in Arizona on March 17.

She will perform with Sabrina Carpenter within Mexico City from August 24 to 27, in Buenos Aires from November 9 to 11, in Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 19, and in Sao Paulo from November 24 to 26.

The 2024 Tour Is Going To Start Within Tokyo With 4 Shows Form February 7 To 10:

In 2024, the tour starts with four shows within Tokyo from February 7–10. After that, it goes to Sydney, Australia, and then Singapore in March.

The European part of the tour starts in earnest alongside four nights in Paris from May 9–12. The last of six shows at London’s Wembley Stadium is set for August 17. Swift’s calendar is then empty for two months, until she starts up again in Toronto on November 14.

How To Get Tickets To A Taylor Swift Show:

Verified You can sign up to be a fan for all of the recently scheduled shows till 5 p.m. ET upon August 5. It doesn’t matter when you sign up, as long as you do it before the deadline. At ticketmaster.com, fans can sign up.

On August 8, you will get an email telling you if you were chosen at random for the sale as well as put on a waitlist.

If you choose this option, your Ticketmaster account is going to be checked, and you will get a unique entry code that you can use to attempt to purchase tickets during a certain time frame.

If you are not chosen, your name will be put on a waitlist so you will be informed if any tickets become available at a later time. If you are chosen, make sure that your Ticketmaster account is signed in and that your credit card information is up to date before you try to buy seats.

Keep in mind that there are more people who want tickets than there are tickets available, so even if you are chosen and sent an entry code, that does not mean you will get seats.

When Do Tickets For The Forthcoming Taylor Swift Shows Go On Sale?

Verified Fan on sale as well as Verified Fan VIP Packages will occur at different times, and each date will have a different window of time to buy seats. Prices are to be determined.

9 August in Miami, 10 August in New Orleans, 11 August in Indianapolis, and 9 August in Toronto.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

What Does It Mean To Be A Verified Fan?

Before you can sign up for Verified Fan, you have to make a Ticketmaster account at ticketmaster.com. Once you’ve signed up, you can choose which shows or places you want to go to, and you’ll have two ways to give your email address and phone number.

You’ll get an email telling you that your request has been received, as well as Ticketmaster will check your account to make sure you are a real person and not a bot.