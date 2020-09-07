Taylor Swift Is No. 1 for Sixth Straight Week, as Sales Enjoy Uptick

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” continued its run on the prime of the Rolling Stone album chart for a sixth consecutive week, as gross sales really elevated from week 5.

Within the newest body, “Folklore” collected 91,2000 album items, a determine that mixes gross sales and streaming numbers. That’s up from 87,400 album items the week earlier than.

Precise full-album gross sales in week six amounted to 42,900, a rise from 38,900 in week 5. In each of those weeks, impartial file retailers reported getting shipments of autographed “Folklore” CDs, designated as a gesture to assist enhance visitors for brick-and-mortar indies throughout the pandemic, although these wouldn’t have accounted for greater than a small portion of Swift’s total tally. Streams for “Folklore” within the sixth week had been tallied at 47 million.

The highest new entries had been Katy Perry’s “Smile” at No. 5 and Metallica’s “S&M2” at No. 6. These fell behind a slate of 4 recurrently fashionable albums that landed in precisely the identical formation as that they had the week earlier than.

Repeating at Nos. 2-Three had been the posthumous releases from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, with 72,700 and 60,500 album items, respectively. The “Hamilton” solid album spent one more week at No. 4, gathering one other 47,400 album items.

Perry’s “Smile,” her first album in three years, had 45,600 album items including as much as to a No. 5 debut. Full-album gross sales stood at 28,900 copies, particular person music gross sales had been 16,000 for the week, and the album was streamed 16.2 million occasions.

Metallica’s dwell album with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, a sequel to a 21-year-old collaboration that went double-platinum, premiered in sixth place with 37,400 album items. Of that, 29,800 had been in full-album gross sales, barely above Perry’s variety of precise album gross sales. But it surely fell behind Perry within the total rating resulting from a way more modest 2.7 million in streams.

There was a 3rd album debuting within the prime 10: Web Cash’s “B4 the Storm,” in at No. eight with 30,000 album items. In full-album gross sales, Web Cash’s album didn’t even crack 4 figures — with solely 696 albums bought — however it was successful in streaming, with 37.2 million streams.

Holdovers within the prime 10 included Lil Child at No. 7, DaBaby at No. 9 and Submit Malone at No. 10. Harry Types’ not too long ago resurgent album slipped simply out of the highest 10 to land at No. 11.

Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings” bumped into an enormous ceiling on the chart, debuting at No. 18 with 20,900 album items. Different debuts from title artists included Needtobreathe at No. 21, Jaden at No. 39, the Avett Brothers at No. 65 and Toni Braxton at No. 139.

Final week’s top-debuting albums had large slides. Nas, who had premiered at No. 5, fell to No. 46 in week two. The Killers had a much bigger chart decline, falling in week two from No. 11 to No. 197.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “WAP” by Cardi B that includes Megan Thee Stallion was a rerun within the prime spot, commanding the No. 1 slot for the third time in 4 weeks. Its streaming quantity for the this fourth week stood at 39.Three million.

The highest-debuting music was “Ice Cream” by Selena Gomez and Blackpink, in at No. 9 with 10 million streams.