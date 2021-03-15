Taylor Swift Is Only Woman to Win Album of the Year Grammy Three Times

Taylor Swift grew to become the first lady to win the award for album of the yr thrice when “Folklore” triumphed in that marquee class at the Grammy Awards Sunday evening.

She beforehand received the prize for her sophomore album, “Fearless,” in 2010, and scored once more in 2016 for her fifth album, “1989.” “Folklore” is her eighth album, which means she’s batting higher than .333 for successful album of the yr in her profession up to now.

The one earlier triple winners in the class to win as artists are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Surprise.

Referring to how the album was made totally in quarantine, with out her even having met some of her collaborators, Swift gave a shout-out to duet associate Justin Vernon, saying, “I’m so excited to meet you sometime.” Swift settle for the award together with her two major cowriters and coproducers on “Folklore,” Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, with whom she was seen performing a medley of songs from the album earlier in the telecast.

Swift received in the class after having been shut out of nominations in the division for her two earlier albums, “Status” and “Lover.”

When she triumphed with “Fearless,” she was the youngest artist ever to win album of the yr, at 20, though Billie Eilish subsequently picked it up at a good youthful age final yr, when she was 18.

Though Swift enters very rarefied territory as one of solely 4 performers ever to win album of the yr thrice, there are a selection of producers and engineer/mixers who’ve additionally gone down as triple winners in the class, together with David Foster, Daniel Lanois, Ryan Tedder and Phil Ramone.

“Folklore” beat out albums by Dua Lipa, Publish Malone, Jhene Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier and her mates in Haim to declare the high honor.

It was only one of two unique studio albums that Swift recorded and launched underneath quarantine situations in 2020 with the assist of producer/co-writers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. The “sister” album to “Folklore,” a July 2020 launch, was “Evermore,” which got here out in December and provides her one other shot at the prize subsequent yr, because it falls into the eligibility interval for the 2022 Grammys.