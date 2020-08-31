Taylor Swift Lands Fifth Week at No. 1; Nas, Killers Have Top Debuts

Taylor Swift grew to become the primary artist within the historical past of the Rolling Stone album chart to land 5 consecutive weeks within the No. 1 place, as “Folklore” was held over within the prime spot with 87,400 album models in its fifth body.

Though the Rolling Stone chart, which is powered by gross sales and streaming figures gathered by Alpha Knowledge, is just 14 months outdated, Swift’s achievement remains to be a major one within the fickle pop market and accomplishes a endurance that will outlast even that of her earlier album, “Lover,” which got here out after the inception of the chart final 12 months. The tally for “Folklore” this week was solely barely down from its 93,000 determine in week 4.

As with different current weeks, the closest competitors Swift confronted was from the posthumous releases by rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, who once more got here in at Nos. 2-3, with 77,900 and 66,600 album models, respectively. The “Hamilton” solid album moved up one spot to No. four this week, gathering 50,400 album models.

The week did see a number of big-name new releases, however none carried out spectacularly. The most important bow belonged to veteran rapper Nas, whose “KIng’s Illness” got here in at No. 5 with 43,800 album models.

The Killers’ “Imploding the Mirage” debuted at No. 7 with 34,300 album models. In the case of full-album gross sales, the band did higher than anybody presently on the chart apart from Swift, promoting 28,100 copies of the entire album. Streams for the Killers’ album, although, at 6.7 million, lagged far behind any of the others within the prime 10 (like Pop Smoke, who solely offered 2,000 full albums however had 98 million streams).

The third highest debuting album of the week was Tim McGraw’s return to the Huge Machine label, “Right here on Earth,” which bowed at No. 14 with album models of 23,400. His tally was divided between 15,500 full album gross sales, 9,600 tune gross sales and eight.four million streams.

Blackbear was shut behind McGraw at No. 15, gathering 22,100 album models for “All the things Means Nothing.” Additional down, Maluma entered the chart at No. 40 with 13,800 album models for “Papi Juancho.”