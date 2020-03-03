Taylor Swift Named Top Global Music Seller of 2019; Universal Claims 8 of Top 10 Artists

Taylor Swift has been named the best-selling worldwide music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, the group that speaks for the music business all over the world. The distinction displays sturdy international gross sales for her seventh album, “Lover,” which was launched in August. Swift’s final time topping the IFPI’s yearly high 10 was again in 2014, the 12 months her blockbuster “1989” got here out.

Universal Music Group’s dominance of the world market was mirrored in eight of the 12 months’s 10 bestselling artists, marking the primary time one firm ever had its artists take that many spots. In addition to Swift, UMG had Publish Malone within the No. three place, Billie Eilish in fourth place, Queen at No. 5, Ariana Grande within the sixth spot, and Drake, Girl Gaga and the Beatles at Nos. 8-10.

The one non-Universal acts within the high 10 had been Warner Music’s Ed Sheeran at No. 2 and Sony Music’s BTS at No. 7. Sheeran beforehand topped the checklist in 2017, when his “÷” album stormed the charts; he positioned in IFPI’s high 10 within the two intervening years as effectively.

“Taylor Swift is the epitome of a very international star,” Frances Moore, the chief government of IFPI, mentioned in a press release. “She continues to develop as an artist and maintains an extremely sturdy connection along with her fan base, while persevering with to evolve her sound with every album. It’s a pleasure to have the ability to current her with the Global Recording Artist of the 12 months award for the second time.”

Moore identified the age and style range on the chart, with basic rock nonetheless going sturdy by way of the Beatles and Queen whereas then-17-year-old Eilish stormed in as the one freshman on the checklist.

Drake, right down to No. 8 this 12 months, stood at No. 1 for 2018, and in addition topped the chart in 2016. Different latest winners embody Adele in 2015 and the now presumably defunct One Route in 2013.

IFPI’s rankings account for consumption in all digital and bodily codecs, weighted by the worth of every medium.

UMG mentioned in a separate assertion that 2019 marked the primary time in additional than 10 years that it was the No. 1 firm in all 5 of the world’s main music markets (the U.S., the U.Ok., Japan, Germany and France).

Universal additionally sought to place an asterisk on BTS’ place within the high 10, noting that the corporate retains rights to distribute all of the group’s Japanese-language releases by way of Universal Music Japan.

IFPI’s high 10 international recording artists checklist for the 12 months: