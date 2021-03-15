Taylor Swift Performs ‘Willow,’ ‘Cardigan,’ ‘August at Grammys

Taylor Swift carried out on the Grammy Awards for the primary time in 5 years, bringing her “Folklore” collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner together with her for the primary on-stage efficiency they’ve completed collectively.

She kicked off the efficiency with “Cardigan,” laying on a grassy floor and singing as much as the viewers. The digicam panned out to disclose an setting very in step with “Folklore”: a dreamy forest, with Swift on the roof of a cabin. In that cabin had been Antonoff and Dessner, able to launch into “August,” with the songstress strumming on the guiter together with them. They ended with “Willow,” the opening monitor off her “Evermore.”

Swift final appeared on the Grammys in 2016, which was the final time she was up for album of the 12 months, when “1989” prevailed in that class.

In a video that was posted to the Recording Academy’s web site simply two days previous to the Grammys, Swift had indicated that almost all issues about her efficiency had been “extremely confidential” however that she did wish to reveal forward of time that Dessner and Antonoff could be taking part.

“We’ve solely gotten to be collectively in the identical room as soon as, so that is actually superior to get to be along with them once more. We’re quarantining in the identical home, we’re getting examined every single day,” she mentioned within the teaser video. “It’s simply actually thrilling, truthfully, to play music along with your collaborators. That’s one thing that I’ll by no means, ever take without any consideration once more.”

Swift has not promoted “Folklore” or its follow-up, “Evermore,” with many tv appearances. In September, she returned after an extended absence to the Academy of Nation Music Awards (sans her producer/co-writers) to sing a seated model of “Betty,” essentially the most country-flavored tune from “Folklore.”

The “as soon as” that Swift referred to within the Recording Academy teaser referred to when she, Antonoff and Dessner got here collectively final 12 months to shoot “Folklore: The Lengthy Pond Studio Classes,” an Apple TV Plus particular that united the trio for the primary time, after they recorded all of the songs from that album in shared isolation throughout the early months of the pandemic. The Grammy efficiency marked the primary time they’ve carried out as a unit in entrance of an viewers.

Swift was up for six awards going into the 2021 Grammys, together with album of the 12 months for “Folklore” and tune of the 12 months for “Cardigan.”